 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

HP has an entirely new take on laptops with foldable screens

By

HP has released a patent detailing ideas for its latest take on a foldable laptop, as spotted by MSPoweruser. According to the diagrams in the document, the device would close like a many of the conventional best laptops, and then the sides of the extra-wide display would fold around the bottom of the PC.

When closed, the device would be about the size of a normal laptop, just a little thicker. The diagrams are drawn for clarity, however, and don’t reflect how thick the product would actually be.

HP patent for a foldable laptop.
HP
HP patent for a foldable laptop.
HP

This design approaches the extra-large display from a completely different angle than the HP Spectre Foldable, which needed to be detached from the base and rotated to act as wide display. HP got a lot of things right with the Spectre Foldable — but it was ultimately too expensive to become a mainstream product.

Recommended Videos

With its continued foldable experiments, HP seems to be hoping to reach the right balance between usable and affordable at some point — and perhaps this wraparound laptop will be the one. The patent mostly goes into the special hinges and spring mechanisms the laptop would use, as well as the specific ways it would fold and stay in place.

I don’t know how long it will take to get the foldable laptop right, but I’m personally glad that companies like HP are continuing to work toward this goal. Every time I switch from working on my ultra-wide monitor to my MacBook Air, the difference in screen size is heartbreaking. Plus, it would be fun to see cafes full of people working on 20-something-inch displays.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
The new Surface Laptop whips the MacBook in this important test
The keyboard and trackpad on the new Surface Laptop.

With the release of the new Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7, iFixit has begun its usual investigation into just how easy it is for customers to repair the devices. And, in an unexpected, but welcome turn of events, the two Copilot+ PCs both scored a repairability rating of 8 out of 10, which represents a huge win over the 5/10 score given to the M3 MacBook Air.

Microsoft has long been a thorn in iFixit's side, with the original Surface Laptop receiving a rock-bottom rating of 0 out of 10 in 2017.

Read more
These were the best new laptops I saw in person at Computex 2024
The Asus ProArt P16 creator laptop showcased at Computex 2024.

It is common to see a slew of new laptops launching at Computex, but this year was different. While Intel officially announced its latest Lunar Lake mobile platform, we won’t be seeing any products before the third quarter of 2024. On the other hand, Qualcomm’s new Arm-based Snapdragon X laptops already enjoyed their time in the spotlight in May at Microsoft Build as part of the Copilot+ PC announcement. This left AMD to carry most of the burden on its shoulders as it launched the new Ryzen "Strix Point" AI 300 series CPUs.

This also meant that laptop manufacturers had very limited products to showcase. Nonetheless, we managed to get our hands on some exciting upcoming laptops that will be available in various markets in the coming months. Here’s a look at some of the best laptops I saw on the show from at Computex 2024.
Asus ProArt P16

Read more
The new GPD dual-screen laptop looks flippin’ cool
GPD dual-screen laptop in different configurations.

Famous for its quirky portable PCs and gaming handhelds, GPD usually makes products with words like "mini," "pocket," or "micro" in the title. But its latest announcement is a bit of a surprise -- a full-sized laptop. Described as an "engineer's productivity laptop," the appropriately named Duo is no ordinary PC. It flips, it folds, and it has two 13.3-inch Samsung AMOLED displays.

Its dual-screen setup can be folded up with one of the displays facing outward for tablet-style use or completely opened up to reveal its keyboard and combine both screens into a giant 18-inch-long display.

Read more