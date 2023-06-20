An ongoing HP sale is offering eye-catching discounts on all kinds of laptops — including Chromebooks, 2-in-1 laptops, and gaming laptops — as well as on various all-in-one PCs and gaming PCs. There’s definitely something for you here, and to help you out, we’ve gathered some of the top deals that you can shop right now. You’re going to want to hurry with your decision on what to buy though, because we’re pretty sure that these bargains won’t last long.

HP Chromebook 14at — $220, was $330

For some of the cheapest laptops out there, you can go for Chromebook deals like this offer for the HP Chromebook 14at. It’s equipped with the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, which make it look slow on paper but it’s actually pretty quick because like all Chromebooks, the device is powered by Chrome OS. The operating system focuses heavily on web-based apps instead of installed software, resulting in low overhead. The HP Chromebook 14at also offers a 14-inch HD screen and a 32GB eMMC that’s supported by cloud storage.

HP Laptop 14z — $280, was $450

Here’s one of the best laptop deals that you can shop right now if you want a cheap but dependable device — the HP Laptop 14z, with the AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM that’s tagged by our laptop buying guide as the sweet spot for most users. It’s more than enough for handling basic functions like doing online research, browsing social media, and watching streaming content. The HP Laptop 14z also comes with a 14-inch display with HD resolution, and Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 128GB SSD.

HP Laptop 17z — $300, was $500

The HP Laptop 17z offers similar specifications as the HP Laptop 14z with its AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It’s also got a 128GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed. However, it stands out because it’s an affordable laptop with a relatively large display, as it’s equipped with a 17.3-inch HD+ screen that makes tasks like working with spreadsheets and analyzing graphs easier on the eyes.

HP Victus 15L Gaming PC — $490, was $830

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars when buying from gaming PC deals because there are budget options like the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop. With its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Arc A380 Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, you’ll be able to play the best PC games, though at low to medium settings for the more demanding titles. You’ll be able to install multiple games on the gaming PC’s 256GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start doing so right after hooking it up to the necessary peripherals.

HP Pavilion All-in-One 27 — $600, was $850

HP is always present in our roundup of the best all-in-one computers, so you can expect topnotch quality from the HP Pavilion All-in-One 27. As an all-in-one PC that combines the CPU and a 27-inch monitor into one device, you’ll be able to save on desk space and drastically reduce clutter by eliminating most of the cables. You’ll still be enjoying reliable performance with the HP Pavilion All-in-One 27’s AMD Ryzen 3 5425U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and you’ve got ample space for your apps and files on its 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home.

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 15 — $630, was $970

If you want versatility from your laptop, you’re going to want to buy from 2-in-1 laptop deals. The HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 15 is a great example of what you could get from such a device — with the 360-degree hinges connecting its body to its 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen, you can easily switch between laptop mode and tablet mode. The 2-in-1 laptop also promises decent performance with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM, plus Windows 11 Home on its 256GB SSD.

HP Victus 15z Gaming Laptop — $650, was $900

HP’s discount for the HP Victus 15z is one of the top gaming laptop deals in the market right now because you’ll be getting a device that outperforms its price. It won’t have any issues running today’s video games with its AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and AMD Radeon RX 6500M Graphics, and it features 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says will be enough for most gamers. The HP Victus 15z’s 15.6-inch Full HD screen will let you appreciate all the details, and there’s enough space for several AAA games on its 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home.

HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 Laptop — $1,150, was $1,520

There are several reasons why we included the HP Spectre x360 14 in our list of the best 2-in-1 laptops, including its elegant design and well-built construction as a convertible device. It also provides fast performance with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. The 2-in-1 laptop is equipped with a 13.5-inch WUXGA+ touchscreen, with a 512GB SSD that comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box.

HP Omen 40L Gaming PC — $1,300, was $1,800

The HP Omen 40L gaming desktop is a powerful machine with its AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, and it will have enough space for all of your favorite games on its 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home. The gaming PC is also equipped with a liquid cooling system to prevent overheating, while the Omen Gaming Hub provides easy access to functions such as overclocking, lighting control, and performance control.

HP Omen 45L Gaming PC — $3,150, was $4,000

If you want a gaming PC that can properly play today’s titles and is prepared to run the best upcoming PC games, you should go for the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop. There won’t be any shortage of power with its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. It will also take a while before you run out of storage space as the Windows 11 Home gaming PC is equipped with a 1TB HDD and a 1TB SSD. Also inside is the Omen Cryo Chamber cooling system, which keeps the machine at optimum conditions.

