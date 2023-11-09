 Skip to main content
HTC Vive Pro Focus Plus VR headset is 68% off right now

Andrew Morrisey
By
The worlds of both augmented and virtual realities have reached us, and if you’re looking for some virtual reality deals, one of the biggest price drops you’ll find is on the HTC Vive Pro Focus Plus. This is a headset designed for use in the business world, and while it would regularly cost $629, it’s marked down to just $200 at Woot! today. This makes for a savings of $429, and because Woot! is an Amazon-owned company, Amazon Prime members will get free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the HTC Vive Pro Focus Plus VR headset

HTC makes a range of virtual reality headsets, all of which are always top considerations for the best VR headsets. The HTC Vive Pro Focus Plus utilizes HTC’s most cutting edge technology, including a 2880×1600 combined resolution, which allows for some of the sharpest visuals in the industry. It has an optimal weight balance and distribution with comfort in mind, allowing businesses to accommodate nearly all users with an ergonomic design. It’s capable of suiting almost all vision types, even users who wear glasses. It also offers world-scale tracking right of the box, and frees users from cables and external accessories, as well as the need to be weathered to heavy-duty PCs.

While more recognized headsets such as the MetaQuest 3 or Quest 2 or even the upcoming Apple Vision Pro have things covered when it comes to the best VR games, the HTC Vive Pro Focus Plus is made for accessing commercial-grade virtual reality. It can bring a tremendous amount of efficiency to workflows and deployment processes. It can help businesses create immersive, state-of-the-art applications that cater to a wide range of use cases. It does so with portability and convenience, as it’s designed to transport, maintain, and deploy with ease. With the HTC Vive Pro Focus Plus VR headset, you can present immersive simulations in the environment of your choosing.

The HTC Vive Pro Focus Plus is a versatile and powerful addition for any business, and with this deal at Woot! it’s a more affordable one as well. You can currently grab it for just $200, which is a savings of $429 from its regular price of $629.

