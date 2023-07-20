If you can’t decide between buying a device from Chromebook deals or 2-in-1 laptop deals, your problem’s solved by the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. A Chromebook that’s also a 2-in-1 laptop, it’s available from Lenovo at $130 off, pulling its price down to just $369 from its original price of $499. We don’t expect this 26% discount to last long though, so if you’re interested in making this your next device, you’re going to have to act quick and complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5

Chromebooks like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 are powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which use web-based apps and Android apps from the Google Play Store instead of traditional software that you need to install. This allows the device to run smoothly as a laptop even when it’s equipped with components usually seen in mobile devices like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor and integrated Qualcomm Adreno Graphics in the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. It also comes with 8GB of RAM, which is what you’ll see in most laptops, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need, and a 128GB eMMC that’s supported by the Chromebook’s easy access to Google Drive for more storage space.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 falls under the detachable category of 2-in-1 laptops, which our laptop buying guide explains as essentially a tablet with a removable keyboard. You’ll enjoy natural colors and deep contrasts on the device’s 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen with Full HD resolution, and there will be much less eye strain because the display emits 70% less blue light. The 2-in-1 device also comes with an 8MP Full HD camera at the back for taking photos and videos, and a 5MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is portable and dependable, and now, it’s even more affordable following a 26% discount from Lenovo. You’ll only have to pay $369 for this 2-in-1 device instead of $499, resulting in savings of $130. Its price may return to normal at any moment though, or stocks could run out, so if you don’t want to miss this chance to get the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 for this cheap, you shouldn’t hesitate — you need to add it to your cart and check out immediately.

