This Lenovo ThinkPad laptop is discounted from $1,799 to $419

Lenovo often has great sales on but just in time for the Labor Day sales going on, it has an extra cheap laptop available right now. The Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 is currently available for $419. According to Lenovo, that’s a huge reduction from $1,799 which seems a bit unlikely given the spec of the system. Remember — Lenovo tends to go high with its estimated value system meaning the original price is rarely that hefty. Still, at $419, the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 is a good deal whatever it started at. In terms of Labor Day laptop deals, it’s worth checking out. Here’s why.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands, especially for business users, thanks to many of its devices being great for robustness and longevity. With the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2, it has an AMD Ryzen 3 5400U processor, 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are the core essentials for typing up documents, web browsing and other simple activities.

Alongside that is a 13.3-inch full HD screen which looks great. It has a sharp 1920 x 1080 resolution while it also has 300 nits of brightness, an LED backlight, and it’s a touchscreen. Said touchscreen goes well with the stylus included and the fact you can use the laptop’s hinge to place it in tent mode or use as a tablet. It may not be one of the best 2-in-1 laptops but the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 still has the key functionality you need.

Other useful features include a 720p HD webcam with an array microphone and a privacy shutter. It also has a 5MP world-facing camera for taking snaps. A fingerprint reader is built into the keyboard too so you don’t have to enter so many passwords manually. It’s all useful, especially in a work context. The Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 is lightweight too, being just over three pounds while still offering an all-day battery life.

Well-suited for students and business users on a budget alike, the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 is currently down to $419 at Lenovo. A great price for a versatile laptop, check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

