Digital Trends
Computing

Downloading Google Chrome through Microsoft Edge is dangerous

Aaron Mamiit
By

New Windows 10 PC owners should be careful about downloading Google Chrome through Microsoft Edge, as Bing is apparently returning search results that contain malware and adware.

There is a running joke that the only purpose of Microsoft Edge is to download Google Chrome, but it appears that the tables could easily turn for users who are not careful. Fortunately, Gabriel Landau did not fall prey to a fake Google Chrome download page returned by a Bing search.

In a video that Landau posted on his Twitter account, he showed how he searched for “download chrome” on Bing through the Microsoft Edge browser. He clicked on the first link that appears, which is marked as from “google.com,” leading to what appears to be the legitimate Google Chrome download page.

However, upon closer inspection, the URL for the page is “googleonline2018.com.” The page is not an exact replica of the official Google Chrome landing page, but it looks real enough to trick users. In addition, clicking on the Download Chrome button starts the download for ChromeSetup.exe, but checking the file’s properties reveals that it is digitally signed by a company named Alpha Criteria, which is obviously not Google. It is very likely that the fake file contains malware.

An investigation by How To Geek revealed that the fake website is actually marked as a “deceptive site” by Google Chrome, but it is not flagged as such by Microsoft Edge and Bing. The Bing search query was reproduced on some systems, not all, but it was only appearing on Microsoft Edge.

The major issue here is that Bing is apparently not checking the URL of the search result, allowing what is likely malware to be downloaded by unsuspecting users. Making matters worse is that Bleeping Computer reported the same advertisement in April, so this is a recurring issue.

A Microsoft spokesperson reached out to How To Geek to say that the fake ad has been removed from Bing, and that the account associated with the malicious content has been banned. However, there was no explanation on why the ad was marked as from “google.com,” and no assurance that the ad will not re-appear again after a few months.

The issue drives home the point that users should always be extra careful about downloading anything from the internet. Even if websites and links look legitimate, it is always best to check everything thoroughly to prevent headaches from malware infections.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Automatic litter boxes and mobile cereal cups
lenovo legion c730 cube review feat 29932
Product Review

Lenovo’s cooler-inspired Legion C730 keeps its ‘six-pack’ CPU chill

Lenovo may be targeting gamers with the Legion C730 Cube, but the unit tops out with a middling Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU, limiting its appeal. It’s still a good choice if you don’t want to build your own PC, however.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Andromeda Mockup 2
Computing

Microsoft's foldable Andromeda device may debut this year. Here's what we know

Microsoft was reportedly working on a pocket-sized clamshell device code-named 'Andromeda' sporting two touchscreens. Meant to disrupt the mobile market, it's now put on hold. Here's everything we know about the Surface Phone.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Razer Blade 15 Base model featured image
Computing

Razer’s most basic Blade 15 is the one most gamers should buy

Razer's Blade 15 is an awesome laptop for both gamers, streamers, professionals, and anyone else needing serious go in a slim profile, but its price is out of reach for many games. The new Blade 15 Base solves that problem with few…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
avadirect avant mid size dekstop ava direct midsize gaming 8
Computing

Choosing between Intel and AMD for games? These are the best CPUs at every price

What are the best processors for gaming you can buy? You don't need to spend a fortune to get an amazing gaming CPU and now that AMD is competitive again, there's more choice than ever.
Posted By Jon Martindale
BrydgeAir Keyboard
Mobile

Here are the 15 best iPad keyboard cases, from the Mini to the Pro

Whether you're looking to replace your laptop with a tablet or merely want to increase your typing speed, a physical iPad keyboard is the perfect companion to the iPad. Check out our top picks for every available iPad model.
Posted By Simon Hill
digital domain digitizes actors performers virtual 2pac3
Emerging Tech

Meet the startup resurrecting dead celebrities and digitally cloning living ones

The trend for de-aging or even digitally resurrecting old actors is becoming a major part of Hollywood. Here's how these digital thespians are created -- and what it means for the future of movies.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Civilization V
Gaming

Apple Mac users should take a bite out of these awesome games

Contrary to popular belief, there exists a bevy of popular A-list games compatible for Mac computers. Take a look at our picks for the best Mac games available for Apple fans.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best processors Core i7-7700K
Computing

Building a new PC? These are the best Intel processors no matter your budget

Intel chips are still arguably the best for gaming and other predominantly single-threaded tasks. If you're wanting an Intel chip for your next upgrade, this guide will show you the best Intel processors currently on the market.
Posted By Jon Martindale
HP Envy X2 review
Computing

HP Envy x2 vs. Microsoft Surface Pro 6

The Microsoft Surface Pro has been our favorite detachable tablet for a while now, and the Surface Pro 6 continues that trend. Can the upstart HP Envy x2 give the Surface Pro 6 a run for your money?
Posted By Mark Coppock
Computing

From photos to tax returns, versatile inkjet printers have you covered

Inkjet printers are incredibly versatile. Besides text documents, many can also print photos -- some can even make museum-quality prints. Multifunction variants add scan, copy, and fax. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Will Nicol
best laptops xps 13
Computing

What's the best laptop? We've reviewed a lot of them, and this is our answer

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
awesome tech you cant buy yet every day calendar feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Automatic litter boxes and mobile cereal cups

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

There's a Surface device for every budget. Here's the best for you

Microsoft finally has a complete lineup of Windows 10 PCs, from the low-end Surface Go to the space-age Surface Studio 2. Which of these Surface devices is the right one for you?
Posted By Mark Coppock