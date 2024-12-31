 Skip to main content
Nvidia’s new GPUs show up in prebuilts, but the RTX 5090 is missing

By
iBUYPOWER RTX for AI PCs side view of pre-built on sale hero
iBUYPOWER

Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti just appeared in several iBUYPOWER gaming PCs. This is the first U.S. retailer to list Nvidia’s RTX 50-series in prebuilt systems. The listings are interesting, with performance figures that really don’t add up. Still, the biggest question is: Where’s the GPU that’s bound to beat all the current best graphics cards? Yes, we’re talking about RTX 5090.

The listings have already been taken down, but they were preserved by VideoCardz. A total of five systems were listed by iBUYPOWER, but they all contained the same two GPUs — either the RTX 5080 or the RTX 5070 Ti. Both cards are said to come with 16GB of memory, and we expect them to be announced on January 6 during the CES 2025 keynote held by Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang.

The manufacturer didn’t reveal much in the way of GPU specs, although most have already been leaked. The gaming PCs featured both AMD and CPUs; for the former, the 7800X3D was used as opposed to the newer 9800X3D. On the surface, these look like standard high-end gaming PCs, but having seen these listings, I’m left with more questions than before.

Performance of an iBUYPOWER RTX 5080 PC.
bdubs / X

For starters, the performance figures. Some tests for each PC were shared, and some of the numbers are way off. for example, one of the PCs achieved a mere 20 frames per second (fps) in Baldur’s Gate 3 at 1440p. This is pretty much impossible for a rig of that caliber (provided nothing’s wrong with it), so I’m discarding these benchmarks and assuming they’re placeholders until the actual announcement takes place.

Next, the pricing. We’ve already seen a leaked listing of an RTX 5080-based PC, and it cost around $3,600 for the whole system, which also contained an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU. That’s pretty expensive, especially when you consider that the RTX 5090 version was listed at a whopping $6,200. However, these PCs, which briefly appeared at a German retailer, don’t necessarily mean that every similar desktop will be priced this high.

That brings me to my final question: Where’s the RTX 5090? Although recent whispers point to the RTX 5090 launching after the RTX 5080, both are expected to be announced soon. Also, the RTX 5090 is said to appear on the shelves before the RTX 5070 Ti, so it would have been nice to see it appear in a prebuilt. Hopefully, the listing just wasn’t posted and it’s not a matter of it being too expensive (or too powerful) to appear in mainstream prebuilts.

We’re mere days away from finding out more. Stay tuned — we’ll keep you posted on all things CES 2025, including Nvidia’s keynote.

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
