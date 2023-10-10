This 15-inch Chromebook is on sale for under $200 at Walmart

Sometimes you just need a cheap computer — nothing fancy or expensive. Chromebook deals can help you cut the cost. In fact, shopping holidays like Prime Big Deal Days are the absolute best time to buy cheap electronics. Take this 15.6-inch Gateway Chromebook, for instance. It’s down to just $190 after a significant discount from its usual $279. Read more about this Chromebook below, or head over to Walmart and grab it before Prime Day deals are over.

Why you should buy the Gateway 15.6-inch Chromebook

Even among the very best Chromebooks, it can be unusual to see a 15.6-inch screen on a Chromebook of this price. Granted, with the Gateway 15.6-inch Chromebook, you get a HD display which is a little basic but the extra room is useful compared to a 14-inch model. The Chromebook is powered by an Intel Pentium Silver processor and has 4GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. Standard stuff for a typical cheap Chromebook but just what you need to get the basics done and use cloud-based apps on the move.

The Gateway 15.6-inch Chromebook also has a 1MP webcam for any time you need to take any video calls. It lacks the quality you’d see from the best laptop brands but it’ll do and will be fine for students checking in on online classes or calling back home. Fortunately, where things improve for the Gateway 15.6-inch Chromebook is with its excellent 10-hour battery life. It also boots up in just six seconds thanks to the optimization of ChromeOS which is always useful. Sleeker than you’d think, it’s the perfect addition for class and should last you all day long without a hitch.

For anyone who needs to keep costs down, the Gateway 15.6-inch Chromebook is a tempting proposition. While it won’t be any use for power users, if you just need something simple for typing up some reports and you’re happy to use cloud-based apps, this will do the job well. It normally costs $279 but for a limited time only, it’s down to $190 at Walmart. As it’s a clearance deal, it won’t remain in stock for long so if you think it’s the right fit for you, buy it now before you miss out.

