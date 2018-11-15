Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

In a weighty decision, scientists prepare to redefine the kilogram

Dyllan Furness
By
kilogram redefine measurement eddie mulhern with 1
National Institute of Standards and Technology

On Friday, November 16, a 129-year-old tradition will likely come to an end. Nearly all the world’s weighted measurements have relied on a single standard since 1889 — the International Prototype Kilogram (IPK), a block of metal made of platinum and iridium locked in a subterranean vault in Paris.

Around the globe, countries use copies of the IPK to develop their own reference weights, which they then use to calibrate scales. You can see the United States’ kilogram in the image above. From your bathroom scale to kitchen scale to fishing scale, each has been calibrated based on a physical object that can be traced back to the IPK in Paris.

But on Friday, metrologists will meet at the General Conference on Weights and Measures in Versailles, France, to vote on whether to replace the physical object with a constant that can be observed in the natural world. Rather than defined by a block of metal, weights will be expressed in terms of the Planck constant (h). The stated goal is to shift the standard toward a more reliable form, one that won’t be damaged or corrupted by environmental factors that cause it to slightly and inexplicably lose weight.

This move isn’t new. The past few decades have seen six of the seven metric units redefined by fundamental natural constants — the ampere redefined as the elementary electrical charge (e), the Kelvin redefined as the Boltzmann constant (k). By bringing an end to physical artifacts as measurement standards, the International System of Measurement (SI) may remain more accurate in the future.

“The SI redefinition is a landmark moment in scientific measurement,” JT Janssen, director of research at the United Kingdom’s National Measurement Institute, which is responsible for measurement standards across the country, said in a statement. “Once implemented, all the SI units will be based on fundamental constants of nature whose value will be fixed forever. This will pave the way for far more accurate measurements and lays a more stable foundation for science.”

Not everyone has been on board for the transition. Robert Crease, philosopher and science historian at Stony Brook University, shared some concerns voiced throughout the community. For one thing, measuring kilograms will depend on a sophisticated instrument called the Kibble balance, which weighs mass against an electromagnetic force. “They are tricky,” Crease told Digital Trends over email, “difficult to use.” There are currently only two labs that have used the instrument to accurately weigh a kilogram, The Verge reports.

“Does the fact that the new definitions require such a balance give an advantage to the wealthy countries that can afford them?” asked Crease, author of World in the Balance: The Historic Quest for an Absolute System of Measurement. “I can imagine situations where it might.”

Whether metrologists rely on a physical object or fundamental constant, the decision won’t likely directly impact our lives. In fact, it’s fair to say, we won’t feel a thing.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best drone photos from around the world
Up Next

Fortnite season 6, week 8 challenges: Dance with different fish trophies guide
elon musk starlink space simulation img2
Emerging Tech

New simulation shows how Elon Musk’s internet satellite network might work

Elon Musk has the dream of building a network for conveying internet traffic via thousands of satellites. A new simulation created by a computer scientist looks at how feasible the idea is.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Vizio M Series
Home Theater

Learn how to calibrate your home theater speakers for sheer audio bliss

Make your home theater rumble just right with our manual speaker setup guide, a simple, step-by-step walkthrough to getting the most from your audio equipment without needing to rely on imperfect automatic calibration.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Rolls-Royce Sweptail
Cars

From Rolls-Royce to Lamborghini, these are the most expensive cars in the world

If you recently discovered an oil reserve in your backyard, you probably have some extra cash to spend. Look no further, because we’ve rounded up the most expensive cars in the world.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
Gaming

The best HTC Vive games available today

So you’re considering an HTC Vive, but don't know which games to get? Our list of 25 of the best HTC Vive games will help you out, whether you're into rhythm-based gaming, interstellar dogfights, or something else entirely.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Photography

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier

Few things instill a sense of wonder quite like the final frontier. The best space photos show off the beauty of Earth, our solar system, and the far corners of the universe. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Parker Hall
zf drone delivery factories germany 2018 11 09 pi drohne transport fn 1 press teaser
Cars

Car parts maker ZF is using drones to deliver components to its factories

ZF recently became the first entity in Germany to receive approval to use drones to deliver spare parts, and the company now uses them to deliver parts from its central warehouses to its workshops.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Hover 2 selfie drone
Emerging Tech

This fully autonomous $400 drone folds like a book, follows you like a paparrazzo

Having a drone that could follow you everywhere while taking high-quality images without crashing has been a flight of fantasy. With ZeroZero's Hover 2, not only can you have a fully autonomous 4K selfie drone, you can have it for $400.
Posted By Simon Cohen
grain design alexaphone dsc 0736
Emerging Tech

These Alexa-stuffed retro phones don’t listen until you take them off the hook

Looking for an Amazon Echo with a cool vintage touch? Los Angeles-based Grain Design is taking old, non-working antique phones and transforming them into amazing Alexa smart speakers.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
wake v2 kickstarter alarm 346a3168
Smart Home

This alarm clock uses targeted light and sound to wake you, but not your partner

The Wake v2 isn't like your typical bedside alarm. Instead, it wakes you by shining a soft light directly into your face, thereby not disturbing the person sharing a bed with you. Pretty smart, huh?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
fire resistant levitate airframe exosuit img 1636
Emerging Tech

Believe it or not, this fire-proof exoskeleton isn’t designed for space marines

A company called Levitate Technologies has developed a fire-resistant upper body exoskeleton that’s capable of lowering exertion levels by up to 80 percent when you carry out manual work.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
intel compute stick 2 announcement
Emerging Tech

Intel’s new ‘neural network on a stick’ aims to unchain A.I. from the internet

To kick off its first developer conference in Beijing, Intel unveiled the second generation of its Neural Compute Stick -- a device that promises to democratize the development of computer vision A.I. applications.
Posted By Drew Prindle
frogs regrow limb african clawed frog
Emerging Tech

Frogs regrow ‘paddle-like’ limbs when placed in a bioreactor

Frogs have partially regrown amputated limbs thanks to a bioreactor at Tufts University. By jump-starting tissue repair, the bioreactor helped the amphibians regenerate a bigger, more complete appendages than they usually do.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
starman last picture falcon heavy test flight spacex flickr 1220
Emerging Tech

Prepare for liftoff: Here are all the important upcoming SpaceX rocket launches

From ISS resupply missions to a host of communication and scientific satellite launches, SpaceX has a busy year ahead. Here's a rundown of some of the company's most important missions slated for the next year.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
quantum radar stealth aircraft gettyimages 184936518
Emerging Tech

China says it has developed a quantum radar that can see stealth aircraft

Chinese defense giant China Electronics Technology Group Corporation claims that it has developed a quantum radar that's able to detect even the stealthiest of stealth aircraft. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl