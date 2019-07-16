Digital Trends
Amazon Prime Day 2019 has been delivering great deals on laptops, tablets and TVs, but if you’re looking to upgrade your gaming PC or just buy a whole new one altogether, there are a heap of great deals to be found there, too. Act fast though, as with Prime Day wrapping up in just a few hours, the last great deals are going to go fast. Here are the best Prime Day deals we could find on AMD’s Ryzen 7 and Intel’s Core i7 processors.

Ryzen 7 2700X

amazon prime day deals ryzen 7 core i7 2700x011

It might be last-generation, but AMD’s Ryzen 7 2700X was the king of its mainstream lineup for more than a year and even now it’s pretty competitive with the new-generation Ryzen 3000 CPUs from the red team. It has eight-cores, 16-threads, and can boost up to 4.3GHz on a single core as and when required. That makes it decent for gaming, but it’s a serious workhorse when it comes to productivity tasks that can really use all of those threads.

At $200, with a cooler, the Prime Day deal on this chip is one of the best we’ve seen and it represents a massive price drop from its $300+ price just a few weeks ago.

Zotak Mek Ultra gaming PC

Zotac Mek Gaming PC

If you want to buy a brand new gaming machine that is locked and loaded with some of the most powerful hardware in the world, the Zotac Mek Ultra gaming PC is a great deal with more than $600 knocked off of its usual price. It comes with a liquid-cooled, Intel Core i7-8700K processor, which has six cores and can churn through any gaming or productivity task you throw at it.

That’s paired up with 16GB of DDR4, which is more than enough for even the most demanding of modern games. Storage is snappy too, thanks to a 240GB NVMe SSD, but you still have plenty of space with an additional 2TB hard drive for storage. At $1,800, it’s a real steal.

If you want even more power, check out the Zotac Mek Ultra gaming PC with an Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti and an upgraded 32GB of RAM instead.

Asus FX504 TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop

Asus gaming laptop

Gaming on a 15-inch laptop in 2019 is a very different experience to what it was just a few years ago. The new breed of gaming notebooks are fast and lightweight, offering powerful components without turning into a noisy space heater or a hefty brick. Asus’ FX504 TUF gaming laptop is a great example of that, offering powerful internal hardware in a sleek and attractive chassis.

Beneath its LED-lit keyboard, this laptop sports an eighth generation Intel Core i7-8750H processor which has six-cores and 12-threads, and boosts up to 3.9GHz as required. That’s paired up with 8GB of high-speed DDR4 memory and a very capable Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti graphics chip for great gaming performance. Storage isn’t huge at 256GB, but it’s an M.2 SSD, so will be plenty fast and you can always upgrade it with an external drive in the future.

Better yet, this top-tier model comes with Gears of War 4 and Age of Empires Definitive Edition for free, so you can get gaming right away.

iBuyPower Trace gaming PC

iBuyPower Gaming PC

This desktop is a great Prime Day deal that makes us wonder just how slim iBuyPower’s margins must be. It packs the same, powerful AMD Ryzen 2700X that we recommended above, along with 16GB of high-speed DDR4 memory, a 240GB SSD for fast boot and game load times, and 2TB of hard drive space too. The graphics card is the real winner in this deal though. The Nvidia RTX 2060 is one of the best midrange graphics cards available today, with great gaming power at 1080p and 1440p, with full support for entry-level ray tracing and Nvidia’s own DLSS technology.

Better yet, it’s all put together inside iBuyPower’s own tempered-glass case with RGB lighting — with its own remote control, full support for Wi-Fi 5 wireless connectivity, and quiet cooling fans throughout.

iBuyPower’s Trace gaming PC is not only a great deal at just $1,000, but it comes with almost everything you need for a gaming PC — mouse and keyboard included! All you need is a monitor and you’re off to the (gaming) races.

Asus FX505 TUF gaming laptop

amazon prime day deals ryzen 7 core i7 tuflaptop01

If you want a great deal on a laptop with some of the latest and greatest hardware available today, the Asus FX505 TUF gaming laptop is a must see. It’s discount isn’t as high as some others, but at $800 this laptop is still a steal.

It features a 120Hz high-speed gaming display powered by an Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics chip and an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H CPU. There’s 8GB of RAM and a huge 512GB PCI Express SSD for seriously fast boot and game load times. It also supports Wi-Fi 5 connectivity right out of the box and has been built to military standards of construction. This laptop is tough and durable.

There are also dual-fans to help keep this machine running quiet and cool.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master gaming PC

amazon prime day deals ryzen 7 core i7 cyberpowergaming01

If you want a flashy-looking gaming PC and heaps of performance, the CyberPowerPC Gamer Master is an awesome choice this Prime Day season. It packs an AMD Ryzen 2700X under an RGB water-cooling system, alongside 16GB of high-speed DDR4 memory, and an Nvidia RTX 2080 graphics card. That’s enough to push 100 plus FPS in most modern games at 1440p and even great frame rates at 4K too.

There are RGB fans throughout the design and a clean, tempered glass side panel to show off just how good your new PC looks. Better yet, it comes with lifetime technical support and a keyboard and mouse, so all you need is a monitor and you can start gaming at the highest settings in whatever game you want.

