Don’t miss these PS5 game Black Friday deals — from $10!

Whether you’ve owned the PlayStation 5 since day one or you just acquired the console, you shouldn’t miss the opportunity to expand your gaming library with this year’s PS5 games Black Friday deals. There’s no shortage of options among the Black Friday gaming deals offered by retailers such as GameStop, from which you can enjoy some of the best Black Friday deals that you can avail for the PlayStation 5. You have to hurry though because it’s unclear how long stocks for PS5 games will hold given the massive demand from the console’s owners. If you see a deal that you like, take advantage of it right away.

Today’s best PS5 games Black Friday deals

Marvel’s Avengers —

Watch Dogs: Legion —

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla —

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition —

Godfall —

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales —

Far Cry 6 —

Madden NFL 22 —

NBA 2K22 —

Call of Duty: Vanguard —

Marvel’s Avengers — $10, was $40

Why buy:

Original Avengers story

Play in single-player or co-op modes

Upcoming addition of Spider-Man as free DLC

Try out different builds for each hero

Play through an original story featuring the earth’s mightiest heroes with single-player and co-operative modes in Marvel’s Avengers, with developer Crystal Dynamics rolling out free DLC for additional characters, including the upcoming entry of Spider-Man into the fold for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Each hero comes with unique abilities and ultimate moves, which you’ll need to master if you want to complete the game’s missions. Get on your way to building your favorite team of Avengers with our essential tips and tricks that will benefit you from the first time you load the game, and since there’s a lot to unlock, you should also check out our best builds for each hero so that you’ll have an idea of what each Avenger will bring to team fights.

Watch Dogs: Legion — $14, was $60

Why buy:

London recreated in an open-world setting

Recruit and play as any character in the game

Hack your way through missions

Many side activities to try

Ubisoft goes through great lengths to recreate the bustling city of London in Watch Dogs: Legion, a massive open-world game where you can recruit and play as anyone, with each character coming with their own personality and skills that you can utilize for specific situations. Once you’ve grown your team of operatives, you can switch between them at any time, depending on who you need for a certain task. Hack into anything you can access to complete missions, then upgrade your skills and combat items to get ready for the next one. With the option to explore the many iconic landmarks of London and many side activities to try, you’ll never run out of things that you can do in Watch Dogs: Legion.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — $20, was $60

Why buy:

Explore England’s Dark Ages

Lead epic Viking raids

Engage in combat with a ruthless battle style

Every choice you make matters

Take on the role of legendary Viking raider Eivor in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, where you’ll lead raids against Saxon troops and fortresses during England’s Dark Ages. Head a relentless clan with a ruthless battle style, as Eivor works with NPC allies to take down enemies and complete missions while acquiring better equipment and unlocking more skills along the way. You’ll expand your settlement and build political power as the game goes on, with every choice that you make affecting Eivor’s growth and that of your settlement. The massive open world of England may look daunting, but you’ll be on your way to establishing your name in the history books after checking out Digital Trends’ beginners’ guide for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition — $20, was $40

Why buy:

Lots of game modes to play

Expansive roster of fighters

Fatalities return

Ultimate Edition adds more characters, expands story

Mortal Kombat 11, the latest entry in the popular fighting franchise, is the best among all Mortal Kombat games according to our rankings, and it’s easy to see why. It offers a variety of game modes, including the infamous Klassic Towers, a story mode, online multiplayer, and the exploration-based Krypt. The roster of characters includes returning favorites such as Scorpion and Sub-Zero, along with interesting newcomers such as Cassie Cage and Jacqui Briggs. Combat is fluid and brutal, and the fatalities are creative and gory — you won’t be overwhelmed with the fighting mechanics with the help of our beginner’s guide. The game’s Ultimate Edition includes the base game, the Kombat Pack 1 and Kombat Pack 2 DLCs that add more fighters, and the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion that expands the story and introduces even more characters.

Godfall — $20, was $40

Why buy:

Visuals maximize PS5’s power

Master the Valorplates, five weapon classes

Unlock skills to unleash more combos

Play with friends in online mode

As a launch title for the PlayStation 5, Godfall doesn’t fall short in providing impressive visuals that maximize the power of the new console. In the looter-slasher action RPG, you play as one of the last of the Valorian knights, who are warriors equipped with Valorplates that let you become unstoppable in combat. You have the option to master five weapon classes, namely longswords, polearms, warhammers, greatswords, and dual blades, as you level up and learn new skills on your way to defeating the mad god Macros. You also use a shield to block attacks and open up a skill tree to add more combos and gear enhancements to your arsenal. Discover legendary weapons that can unleash devastating attacks, which you’ll need to ascend the Tower of Trials and earn top-tier loot. You can fight solo, or you can get help from your friends in three-player PvE online play.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — $30, was $50

Why buy:

Take on the role of another Spider-Man

Miles Morales has access to different powers

Stand-alone game, not DLC

Continue the story of Marvel’s Spider-Man

Following the success of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, Insomniac Games keeps the ball rolling with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which focuses on the titular character as he masters his new powers to become his own version of the web-swinging superhero. This new Spider-Man has access to bio-electric venom blast attacks and camouflage powers, which set him apart from his mentor Peter Parker, in addition to gadgets and skills that will help him save New York from a war between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army. It isn’t a DLC for Marvel’s Spider-Man; it’s a stand-alone game, though it’s a much shorter experience compared to its predecessor. It’s still a must-buy for fans of Insomniac Games’ take on the wall-crawler, as it continues the story of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Far Cry 6 — $35, was $60

Why buy:

Recruit allies to your cause

Explore a massive open world

Craft weapon attachments, ammo, and more

Defeat a dictator to liberate your home

Lead a modern-day guerilla revolution in Far Cry 6 as Dani Rojas, a local of Yara, which is a tropical island that’s under the rule of the dictator Anton Castillo. You can’t do it on your own though, as you’ll have to build an army of your own by recruiting allies with specific skills that can help you in your quest to liberate your home. Yara is a massive open world filled with everything from jungles to cities, so you might want to check out our beginner’s guide before you start your adventure in this explosive first-person shooter. You should also read up on our crafting guide, Amigos companions guide, and best weapons guide for Far Cry 6 so that you can quickly defeat Castillo’s subordinates, take control of their territories, and take the fight to the dictator himself.

Madden NFL 22 — $35, was $70

Why buy:

Multiple game modes

Build a dynasty in Franchise Mode

Players’ real-life data affects gameplay

Trigger home field advantages

Take on the ultimate football experience with Madden NFL 22, which offers multiple game modes such as Franchise Mode, where you can build an NFL dynasty as a player, coach, or owner; Face of the Franchise, where you create an avatar and face challenges as you play your rookie season in the league; and The Yard, which features fun and social gameplay with NFL superstars in a campaign that lets you visit various locations around the world. Gameplay is made more realistic in Madden NFL 22 through the Dynamic Gameday system, which includes Next Gen Stats Star-Driven A.I. that’s powered by each player’s real-life data, and Gameday Atmosphere, which triggers modifiers that can swing the game into or out of your favor.

NBA 2K22 — $35, was $70

Why buy:

New offense and defense systems to master

Take your personal journey to the NBA in MyCAREER mode

Play online against the best in the world in MyPLAYER

Player A.I. copies real-world tendencies

For basketball fans, get into the multiple modes of NBA 2K22 for the ultimate NBA experience with the best teams and the best dunkers. The game features a new tactical offense and an overhauled defense system, so you’ll have to step up your game if you want to dominate. There are several modes available, including MyCAREER, where you embark on your own journey from college to the NBA while also handling off-court matters such as getting involved in the music and fashion industries; MyPLAYER, where you can use your custom player to match up against the best in the world; and MyTEAM, where you can build your dream lineup of NBA players across all eras. Player A.I. mimics their real-world improvements and behavior, and rosters are updated whenever there are movements.

Call of Duty: Vanguard — $54, was $70

Why buy:

Immersive Campaign mode

Engage in Multiplayer mode with friends

Face off against zombies in Der Anfang mode

New weapons to master

Drop into the middle of World War II in Call of Duty: Vanguard, the latest entry in the long-running shooter franchise with a host of new weapons that you’ll want to master. Go through the game’s single-player Campaign mode as a group of soldiers from different countries who come together to overcome an international threat, then engage with your friends in Multiplayer mode by first checking out our beginner’s guide for movement, loadouts, and more. Call of Duty: Vanguard also offers the Der Anfang mode, where you’ll face hordes of zombies as a soldier who’s stuck in the ruins of Stalingrad due to the magic of Kortifex the Deathless.

Should you shop these PS5 games Black Friday deals or wait until Cyber Monday?

Some gamers believe that it’s better to wait for Cyber Monday to make purchases, as there will be bigger discounts then. While lower prices are certainly possible, you should know that retailers like GameStop mostly rebrand their Black Friday deals to Cyber Monday deals for products that are still available after Black Friday. This means that if the PS5 game that you want to buy gets sold out after Black Friday, you won’t even see it on sale on Cyber Monday.

The best course of action is to take advantage of the PS5 games Black Friday deals that you see so that you can secure your copy. If the game’s price becomes even cheaper on Cyber Monday, then you can cancel your earlier purchase and use the refund to shop the Cyber Monday deal. Either way, you’re sure that you’ll be getting the PS5 game that you want in time for the holidays.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations