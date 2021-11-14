  1. Deals
Don’t wait until Black Friday to buy an Xbox Series S — Shop NOW

Katie King
By

Looking for the ultimate holiday gift for gamers? Check out the best Black Friday deals for the Xbox Series S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and more. Snagging a deal on a new gaming console before Black Friday actually happens is a smart idea.

This holiday season, we’re expecting supply chain issues that could cause shortages of some of the most popular items forecasted to be gift-giving hits, including the Xbox Series S. We recommend doing your holiday shopping as early as possible to make sure you don’t miss out and can get one before they’re sold out, as they might not come back into stock for several months. Not sure which console is right for you? Check out this article outlining the PS5 vs. Xbox Series S to compare the two.

Since it was first released late last year, the Xbox Series S has been hard to get ahold of. The console was met with plenty of enthusiasm among gamers, but limited supplies have made it difficult to regularly find one. While it looks like major retailers, including Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart, are regularly getting resupplies of the console, there’s no telling how long they will last, especially with Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and holiday sales kicking off early this year.

If you really want an Xbox Series S, don’t wait until Black Friday to buy it, especially if you’re planning to gift this console to your partner or child. New gaming consoles are already hard to come by, and there’s not much point in potentially saving a few extra dollars during Black Friday if the console isn’t under the tree on Christmas morning, especially if supply chain issues materialize as predicted.

Looking for some accessories, games, and more to complete your holiday gift? Check out the best Xbox Series X/S console exclusives to find the most highly rated games available for this Microsoft console.

