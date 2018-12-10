Digital Trends
These fitness deals come just in time to work off those holiday calories

Andrea Kornstein
By

You want to get in shape. You really do. But finding the motivation to hit the gym is difficult, especially with winter setting in. And sure, you’d love to be able work out from the comfort of your own home, but space is at a premium, and you can’t accommodate anything cumbersome. Fortunately, there are plenty of compact options available that will work within the confines of virtually any house. You can even find a number of them on sale right now at Amazon and Walmart.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for deals on fitness trackers, check this out for Fitbit deals, and this for Fitbit alternatives on sale.

Here are some great deals on products that won’t force you to choose between having a bed or fitness equipment:

fitness deals space saving equipment xterra fb150 folding exercise bike

Xterra Fitness FB150 Folding Exercise Bike – $101 (orig. price $180)

Look, we all know that biking at home is often preferable to going outside. And with its large, anatomically designed seat and multi-grip padded handlebars, the Xterra FB 150 provides plenty of comfort and support. In fact, it could easily become your favorite spot in the house. The bike also offers 8 levels of resistance and is equipped with heart rate pulse grips. Additionally, there’s an easy-to-read 2 x 1-inch LCD window that displays distance, time, speed, and calories burned. And the precision-balanced flywheel is so quiet and smooth, no one will be disturbed by your workout. Best of all, the bike’s solid X-frame folds down for simple storage.

Shop Now

fitness deals space saving equipment life energy 5mm ekosmart cork yoga mat with strap

Life Energy 5mm EkoSmart Cork Yoga Mat with Yoga Strap – $40 (orig. price $50)

Perfect your Downward Dog with a cork yoga mat from Life Energy. Eco-friendly and stylish, this mat is made without latex, PVC, or any harmful chemicals. That’s right, it’s 100-oercent non-toxic. Moreover, the cork itself provides ample cushioning as well as a non-slip surface. No matter how much you sweat, you’ll maintain your grip. Whether or not you have the stamina to hold your pose, though, is another matter. Regardless, it’s easy to roll up and store and is portable to boot!

Shop Now

fitness deals space saving equipment sunny health mini stepper with resistance bands

Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper with Resistance Bands – $45 (orig. price $80)

A fitness device that offers a full body workout and fits inside virtually any closet? Dreams do come true! By combining cardio and resistance training, the Mini Stepper allows for both toning and fat burning. Hop on the machine and you’ll be tightening over 20 core muscles and shaping your shoulders, chest, and back. We should also note that the stepper is manufactured with a hydraulic drive system and wide, textured foot plates to ensure a smooth and sturdy step. And thanks to an LCD monitor which tracks your time, calories, and movement, you’ll know just how hardcore your workout truly was.

Shop Now

fitness deals space saving equipment nordictrack 50lb adjustable dumbbell single

Nordictrack 50-lb Adjustable Dumbbell Single – $106 (orig. price $167)

You’re sure to love the versatility of the Nordictrack Adjustable Dumbbell. After all, one set can be used for a myriad of workout routines ranging from dead lifts to bicep curls. Importantly, each weight can be adjusted in 10-pound increments; start at 10 lbs and go up to 50 lbs. In other words, you basically get five free weights in one. Now that’s what we call a space saver.

Shop Now

fitness deals space saving equipment weslo crosswalk 5 2t folding total body workout treadmill

Weslo Crosswalk 5.2t Folding Total Body Workout Treadmill – $270 (orig. price $400)

Think treadmills are only for gyms or homes with multiple rooms? Well, think again. The Weslo Crosswalk folds up vertically. Hence you can easily store it without sacrificing precious floor space. Just as critically, this treadmill lets you kick your workout up a notch. You’ll be able to tone your upper body and your core thanks to the dual-action arms (replete with soft-touch grips). The Crosswalk also features a two-position adjustable incline and has a belt speed that goes up to 10 miles an hour. Finally, there are built-in apps so you can really tailor your workout to your fitness goals.

Shop Now

No more excuses. Jumping on these deals will usher you into a healthier lifestyle.

Looking for more great stuff? Find Amazon deals, last-minute gifts, stocking stuffers, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

