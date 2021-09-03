  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Labor Day laptop deal seems like it’s too good to be true, but it isn’t

By

Labor Day weekend is almost here! It’s time to put away your white pants and start shopping those early Labor Day sales for great back-to-school deals. Right now, you can grab this Gateway 14.1-inch FHD Ultra Slim Notebook for just $279. That’s a savings of $220, marked down from its regular price of $499. This is an excellent laptop for students heading back to school this fall for high school or college classes. Equipped with 4GB of RAM, THX Audio, a built-in webcam and mic, and Windows 10 S, this laptop is ready to help you learn, play, and connect right out of the box.

Buy Now

Shop the Walmart Labor Day sale to find this Gateway Notebook and other Chromebook deals. The Gateway FHD Ultra Slim Notebook features a 14.1-inch display with a 1080p screen for crystal clear resolution of everything you view. Surf the web quickly using Wi-Fi connectivity and a 10th Generation Intel Core i3 processor. Get up to 8.5 hours of continuous battery life with each charge, and take this laptop along to classes or hangout sessions for note-taking and Netflix streaming. The built-in microphone and webcam let you stay connected with friends and family back home, and attend online lectures and classes with ease.

The early Walmart Labor Day sale has made this Gateway Notebook a super affordable choice for students and young professionals. This laptop has a solid-state hard drive of 128GB and 4GB of RAM to easily store all of your photos, video, software, and more. Bluetooth wireless connectivity lets you connect your wireless headphones, keyboard, and other devices. Weighing just 3.5 pounds, this laptop packs into any bag easily so you can take it with you wherever you go.

Don’t wait to take advantage of the student laptop deals going on now at Walmart. You’ll save $220 when you buy the Gateway 14.1 inch FHD Ultra Slim Notebook for just $279, marked down from its regular price of $499. Go back to school in style this fall with a lightweight laptop to make class time and downtime better. Hurry, this deal won’t last long — shop the early Labor Day sale now!

Buy Now

More laptop deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great laptop deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Apple MacBook Air (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Late 2020 Model)

$950 $999
Released in late 2020, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors.
Buy at Amazon
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,421 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$902 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

Asus ZenBook Q Series 14 (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, GeForce MX450, 256GB SSD)

$599 $800
With slim bezels and a super-thin chassis, this portable laptop can go with you anywhere you take it. With its discrete graphics and quad-core processor, it also has all the power you need too.
Buy at Walmart

Surface Laptop 3 with 13.5-inch Touch-Screen (Core i5 CPU - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$930 $999
You can work or play all day long with this Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. At less than 3 pounds and a 13.5-inch display, the Laptop 3 is faster than the Laptop 2 and has a more complete port set.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Aspire 5 with 15.6-inch Full HD Display

$397 $430
Get all the work done with this Acer Aspire 5 as it comes with Windows 10 Home (S mode) and 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor, all in a 15.6-inch full HD display.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$699 $959
Need a complete Windows bundle? This package deal gets you the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover keyboard -- a must-have addition that turns this tablet into one of our favorite 2-in-1s.
Buy at Best Buy

HP Laptop 15t-dw300 (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$450 $600
Looking for a high-performing laptop on a budget? This powerful and lightweight laptop is for you. Its i7 processor combined with selection of ports makes it a great budget laptop for every day use.
Buy at HP

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.5 inch (16 GB RAM, Core i7, 512GB SSD)

$1,148 $1,300
Just released a few months ago, this Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will bring your photos and videos to life unlike any other laptop thanks to its super vibrant AMOLED display
Buy at Amazon

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Walmart

Lenovo Flex 5, 15.6" Touch Display (Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$730 $860
Get the best of both worlds with this 2-in-1 laptop/smart tablet from Lenovo. The laptop powered by AMD Ryzen is thin, has a widescreen display, and is easy and comfortable to use and set up.
Buy at Newegg
Extra 5% off select HP products with code HP21LDS5

HP Work and Gaming Laptop Sale

UP TO 52% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops for both work and play.
Shop Now
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA’s Perseverance rover finally gets hold of Mars rock sample

mars 2020 perseverance rover

Here’s a list of portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger

Best board games 2021: For adults, families, two players, and more

Intel’s Alder Lake-S CPU prices leak — and they will your wallet hard

Promotional image of an Intel Core processor.

HP Envy x360 15 vs. HP Spectre x360 15

HP Spectre x360 15 front view.

What We Do In The Shadows remains bloody good in season 3

The cast of FX series What We Do In The Shadows standing outside a casino.

This 32-inch 4K monitor is so cheap for Labor Day it could be a mistake

lg 32 inch split screen 32ud59 b 4k monitor deal walmart september 2021

Lightning cable look-alike for hackers now available for sale

Black iPhone 11 plugged into charger.

What was Locast? The free TV streaming service the big broadcasters hated

Photo of Locast app on a mobile phone.

5 Final Fantasy games are coming to PlayStation Now starting next week

final fantasy playstation now x 2 hd remaster 20150225153430

Fujifilm’s GFX 50S II is the cheapest medium-format camera ever

Fujifilm GFX 50S II

Best desktop monitor deals for September 2021

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

How to use IFTTT with Google Home

Image of Google Home, 16:9 scale