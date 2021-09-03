This Labor Day laptop deal seems like it’s too good to be true, but it isn’t

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Labor Day weekend is almost here! It’s time to put away your white pants and start shopping those early Labor Day sales for great back-to-school deals. Right now, you can grab this Gateway 14.1-inch FHD Ultra Slim Notebook for just $279. That’s a savings of $220, marked down from its regular price of $499. This is an excellent laptop for students heading back to school this fall for high school or college classes. Equipped with 4GB of RAM, THX Audio, a built-in webcam and mic, and Windows 10 S, this laptop is ready to help you learn, play, and connect right out of the box.

Shop the Walmart Labor Day sale to find this Gateway Notebook and other Chromebook deals. The Gateway FHD Ultra Slim Notebook features a 14.1-inch display with a 1080p screen for crystal clear resolution of everything you view. Surf the web quickly using Wi-Fi connectivity and a 10th Generation Intel Core i3 processor. Get up to 8.5 hours of continuous battery life with each charge, and take this laptop along to classes or hangout sessions for note-taking and Netflix streaming. The built-in microphone and webcam let you stay connected with friends and family back home, and attend online lectures and classes with ease.

The early Walmart Labor Day sale has made this Gateway Notebook a super affordable choice for students and young professionals. This laptop has a solid-state hard drive of 128GB and 4GB of RAM to easily store all of your photos, video, software, and more. Bluetooth wireless connectivity lets you connect your wireless headphones, keyboard, and other devices. Weighing just 3.5 pounds, this laptop packs into any bag easily so you can take it with you wherever you go.

Don’t wait to take advantage of the student laptop deals going on now at Walmart. You’ll save $220 when you buy the Gateway 14.1 inch FHD Ultra Slim Notebook for just $279, marked down from its regular price of $499. Go back to school in style this fall with a lightweight laptop to make class time and downtime better. Hurry, this deal won’t last long — shop the early Labor Day sale now!

