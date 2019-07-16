Digital Trends
HP drops killer laptop deals for Prime Day with over $800 in price cuts

Jacob Kienlen
Buying a computer on Prime Day usually involves frantically digging through Amazon to find the best laptop deals available. However, with Prime Day 2019 extending over 48 hours this year, many other retailers are getting in on the savings. With that extra time, competing retailers like HP, Dell, and Walmart are offering big sales to keep up with Amazon. So if you are looking for the best laptop deal for Prime Day, you have plenty of options to choose from — including Macbook discounts.

The HP brand is known for high-quality portable computers, most notably the Spectre x360 — which we have deemed to be nearly perfect. With discounts over $800 during HP’s Prime Day deals event, you can apply the code FIVEMORE to get additional savings.

HP Laptop 15t value — $806 off

If you’re looking for one of the very best laptops you can buy, then this isn’t going to be it.  That doesn’t mean it isn’t still a decent portable computer, however — especially when you factor in its low price point. With an Intel Core i7 processor, 8 GB of memory, and a 128 GB SSD, this budget laptop drops some storage space to bring the price down to just $494. It has a pretty decent battery life, a large 15.6-inch screen, and is relatively portable at just 1-inch thick. The HP 15t doesn’t have quite the horsepower other laptops on our list do, but it will work just fine as an everyday work notebook.

With some configurations priced as high as $1,300, this HP laptop comes in at just $494 during this sale. This is one of the best doorbuster deals the HP Prime Day sale has to offer right now.

HP Spectre x360 13t touch — $248 off

HP Spectre x360 13 (late 2018)
HP has come out with a few different updates of this 2-in-1 laptop, and it has remained one of our favorites throughout its glorious evolution. We actually gave the 2019 HP Spectre x360 13 an impressive 10 out of 10 in our review — which is a rare sight for any laptop. With great battery life, a comfy and precise keyboard, and convertible nature it is a really good choice for anyone hoping to be productive. This particular option offers an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of memory, and 256 GB SSD. This is currently the most affordable configuration we could find, but you can scale up processing power and memory while maintaining that same discount. Though the extra 5 percent off varies by overall price.

Normally priced around $1,150, you can pick up this HP convertible laptop for as low as $902 right now.  If you’re looking for the best laptop under $1,000 during this Prime Day sale, this is it.

Looking for more Prime Day deals? We’ve found MacBook deals, iPad deals, and 4K TV discounts ahead of Prime Day 2019.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

