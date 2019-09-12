iRobot’s lineup of Roomba robot vacuums has long been an icon in the automated floor cleaning industry. These vacuums don’t come cheap though, which is why it’s always worth to wait for discounts before getting one. Lucky for you, Amazon is holding a sale on the Roomba i7 along with other high-end robotic vacuums.

This Roomba deal brings the price of the i7 to just $699 — that’s $100 less than the usual $799. You can also avail an additional $50 discount upon approval of your Amazon Rewards Visa card application, lowering the price further down to $649.

BUY NOW

The Roomba i7 is the base model of the more expensive i7+. Both offer the same features, except that the i7 doesn’t come with the automatic dirt disposal and enhanced charging station. While it may look just like any other robot vacuum, iRobot claims that significant improvements have been made to deliver a stronger cleaning power than ever before.

One of these upgrades is the Imprint Smart Mapping. This technology uses cameras and sensors to guide the robot in learning the layout of each room. The sensors can also detect areas that are prone to dirt, which enables the robot to determine the best way to clean every room. You can easily choose which and when rooms are cleaned by simply tapping on the iRobot Home app or commanding the device through Google Assistant or Alexa.

The i7 uses an innovative trio consisting of an Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head, a powerful lifting suction, and dual multi-surface brushes to effectively pick up pet hair, dirt, and debris from carpets and hard floors. iRobot also designed it with the iAdapt 3.0 navigation and vSLAM technologies for seamless and efficient navigation around your home. With these features, the robot can keep track of where it’s been and where it has yet to clean.

Make home cleaning less tedious with the iRobot Roomba i7. It’s highly recommended by Amazon customers, with superb commendations such as “expensive but worth it,” “a game-changer in home cleaning,” and “a well-engineered product.” Enjoy cleaner floors when you go home every day by ordering it now at a discounted price of $699.

Looking for more savings? Browse through our curated deals page for the latest discounts on cordless vacuums, robot vacuums for pet hair, and other smart home products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations