People are so focused on LG’s flagship G and V series that they forget about the company’s low and midrange phones. An example is the Stylo line. While not housing the champions of features, Stylo phones are still excellent and are a great value for your money. Case in point: the LG Stylo 4. Like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, it has a built-in stylus and runs on Android Oreo 8.1. Their difference? A Stylo 4 costs a quarter of a Galaxy Note 9.

You can get the LG Stylo 4 for the $50 less on Amazon. Get this fabulous yet affordable phone for only $250 instead of its usual price of $300.

At a glance, the LG Stylo 4 looks well-built, although it’s made of glossy plastic that is a fingerprint and smudge magnet. It feels far from cheap and substandard, but of course, it doesn’t compare with the all-glass construction of premium phones like the Note 9. It measures 160 x 77.7 x 8.1 mm, weighs 6.1 ounces, and the screen curves slightly toward the back panel. It is lightweight but feels substantial in your hand and doesn’t feel like it would easily break when dropped. There’s a fingerprint sensor on the rear that’s very responsive and the headphone jack and charging port are found on the bottom. This phone can also be locked using facial recognition.

This phone has a 6.2-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 pixels. While it’s not OLED, the screen is still impressive for a budget phone. Colors are vivid and it’s sufficiently bright, even when outdoors. What’s more, it comes with a built-in stylus that works well, convenient for writing quick notes, screen capture, GIF capture, and more. Taking the pen out is a little tricky though. There’s no eject button, so you need to use your fingernail to hook under the black tab to pull it out.

The Stylo 4 runs with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal memory. This phone works fairly fast, capable of handling multiple apps opened, streaming HD videos, and browsing the internet. It’s also equipped with a surprisingly good camera that can shoot color accurate and finely detailed photographs, even at night. Lastly, its battery life is very impressive and can last you the entire day with extra juice to spare.

As time goes by, the line that separates midrange from premium phones becomes thinner as mobile hardware becomes better all around. The LG Stylo 4 is a fantastic phone with lots of great features and workable specs that will make you question why you even bought that expensive phone in the first place.

