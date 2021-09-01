For your peace of mind, you should invest in devices from home security camera deals and video doorbell deals, as they provide an extra layer of protection for your family. For video doorbells, it’s highly recommended that you browse the available Ring doorbell deals, which include Amazon’s $40 price cut for the Ring Video Doorbell 3 that brings its price down to just $140 from its original price of $180.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 can either connect to doorbell wires or get power from a rechargeable battery pack, whichever you prefer. According to Digital Trends’ Ring video doorbell buying guide, it introduces compatibility with the 5GHz band for dual-band routers, while improving its durability and simplifying the recharging process compared to its predecessors. The video doorbell is also compatible with Alexa and Echo devices, for those who have already heavily invested in the Amazon ecosystem.

When comparing the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, the Ring Video Doorbell 3’s advantages include its rechargeable battery option that makes installation very easy and a more accessible price without sacrificing important security features. The video doorbell features a 1080p HD camera and two-way audio, so you can use an app to check who’s outside your front door. You can also set up the app to send real-time notifications when somebody presses the doorbell, and when something triggers the motion sensors.

You shouldn’t hold back on purchasing smart home devices for your family’s security, especially if they’re as reliable as the Ring Video Doorbell 3. Amazon is selling the video doorbell for just $140, after a $40 discount to its original price of $180. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your Ring Video Doorbell 3.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is a steal at its current price on Amazon, but if you want to look at offers for other models of the security device, you don’t have to go anywhere else. We’ve rounded up some of the best Ring doorbell deals that are currently available from different retailers to help you out.

