  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon is practically giving away the Ring Video Doorbell 3 today

By
The Ring Video Doorbell 3 installed near a door.

For your peace of mind, you should invest in devices from home security camera deals and video doorbell deals, as they provide an extra layer of protection for your family. For video doorbells, it’s highly recommended that you browse the available Ring doorbell deals, which include Amazon’s $40 price cut for the Ring Video Doorbell 3 that brings its price down to just $140 from its original price of $180.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 can either connect to doorbell wires or get power from a rechargeable battery pack, whichever you prefer. According to Digital Trends’ Ring video doorbell buying guide, it introduces compatibility with the 5GHz band for dual-band routers, while improving its durability and simplifying the recharging process compared to its predecessors. The video doorbell is also compatible with Alexa and Echo devices, for those who have already heavily invested in the Amazon ecosystem.

When comparing the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, the Ring Video Doorbell 3’s advantages include its rechargeable battery option that makes installation very easy and a more accessible price without sacrificing important security features. The video doorbell features a 1080p HD camera and two-way audio, so you can use an app to check who’s outside your front door. You can also set up the app to send real-time notifications when somebody presses the doorbell, and when something triggers the motion sensors.

You shouldn’t hold back on purchasing smart home devices for your family’s security, especially if they’re as reliable as the Ring Video Doorbell 3. Amazon is selling the video doorbell for just $140, after a $40 discount to its original price of $180. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your Ring Video Doorbell 3.

More Ring doorbell deals

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is a steal at its current price on Amazon, but if you want to look at offers for other models of the security device, you don’t have to go anywhere else. We’ve rounded up some of the best Ring doorbell deals that are currently available from different retailers to help you out.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus

$200 $230
The Video Doorbell 3 Plus is equipped with 1080p HD video, two-way audio, and a pre-roll feature that captures four extra seconds of video to show you what triggered the motion sensor.
Buy at Best Buy

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Dot (Gen 4) - Charcoal

$80 $110
This doorbell acts a extra eyes in your doorstep that can detect motion and record footage. Hook it up to the included Echo Dot to talk or listen to visitors or get audio alerts.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5

$225 $260
A great bundle for those who want to answer the door from anywhere, even if they don't have their phone on them. Stick the Echo Show in the living room and anyone can see who is at the door.
Buy at Amazon

All-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Dot

$215 $250
Bundled deal with a Ring Video Doorbell 3 and an Echo Dot (3rd Gen). Compared to VDB 2, the VDB 3 has improved detection, privacy zones, audio privacy, and dual-band Wi-Fi.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell 3

$180 $200
Increase security in your doorstep with the Video Doorbell 3. Download the Ring app on your phone to see as well and listen and speak to visitors, delivery people, and anyone at your front door.
Buy at Amazon

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2

$80 $120
Save on a Ring Video Doorbell 2 that been refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Final Fantasy XIII is coming to Xbox Game Pass, while Red Dead Online is leaving

Lightning prepares to attack an enemy.

The best iPad Pro deals and sales for September 2021

iPad Pro running iPadOS 15, with the Digital Trends homepage on the screen, Apple Pencil to the right and keyboard to the left.

Best cheap refurbished iPad deals and sales for September 2021

iPad Pro

Lost in Random preview: a Tim Burton-esque board game

Even and Dicey walking in Lost in Random

How to check your GPU temperature

Nvidia GPU

Best cheap refurbished iPhone deals and sales for September 2021

Apple iPhone 11

Best cheap refurbished tablet sales and deals for September 2021

Dell XPS 2-in-1

Best cheap generator deals for September 2021

Pulsar G12KBN-SG Heavy Duty Portable Dual Fuel Generator

Best cheap Android tablet deals for September 2021

onn. Android Tablet

Best cheap cordless vacuum deals for September 2021

Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless HEPA Vacuum

Best cheap pressure cooker deals for September 2021

ninja foodi xl 8 in 1 pressure cooker deal qvc february 2021

This is the cheapest robot vacuum you’ll find today

The IonVac SmartClean 2000 robot vacuum with its remote and app.

Best cheap Canon camera deals for September 2021

Product photo of Canon EOS Rebel T8i being taken out of camera bag.