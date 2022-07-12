Today's Best Roku Streaming Stick 4K Prime Day Deal

We’ve all had our sights set on Amazon’s Prime Day deals. However, it’s not only Amazon that’s got incredible deals happening at the moment. Walmart Prime Day deals are definitely giving Amazon a run for its money. Case in point: Walmart’s Roku Streaming Stick 4K Prime Day deal. This device does it all, and this is a deal you won’t want to miss.

Even if you’ve had your heart set on an AppleTV for quite some time, you might be moments away from changing your mind. Allow us to introduce you to the Roku Streaming Stick 4k. Originally $40, Walmart has decided to partake in the Prime Day festivities, discounting it to $35, for . This Roku Streaming Stick 4k Prime Day deal may be exactly what you need to ditch your Apple TV dreams and opt for this equally versatile and way more affordable option instead.

Why you should buy the Roku Streaming Stick 4K

The Roku Streaming Stick 4k packs so many features and so much functionality into such a tiny device. With the Roku Streaming Stick 4k, you can immediately stream all of your favorite shows on channels including Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Netflix, Sling TV, and Hulu, just to name a new. Thanks to the total redesign of Roku’s long range Wi-Fi, you’ll get two times the speed compared to previous Roku Streaming Stick models, which is precisely what you need to stream in 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ picture. How do you set it up, you might ask? It’s simple, just plug it right into your TV. Everything you need is included in the box.

You can search across thousands of channels to find exactly what you want to watch with just one Roku remote. Even better is that, thanks to Roku, you can use your voice to control your TV, streaming, and sound. On top of all of that, you can upgrade your streaming experience with a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV, which happens to include Roku Originals — only available on the Roku channel. You can customize your home screen so that everything you watch the most is easy to access, and the Roku Streaming Stick 4k is fully compatible with the most popular voice assistants. You can ask your Google-assistant enabled devices to launch channels, search for a show, control your streaming, and so much more. If you use an iPhone, you can control your TV with Apple’s Home app or Siri, and you can share videos, photos, and music from any Apple device via Airplay. Also, you can check out our guide to Roku tips and tricks to learn even more about all the things you can do with your Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

If you’re not sure if this is the right device for your setup, take a look at some of the best Roku devices for every home to see which one might be perfect for you. It’s easy to see that Roku has found a way to replace your Apple TV for a much more affordable price. Take advantage of the Roku Streaming Stick 4K Prime Day deal for an instant upgrade to your home theater set up and save the rest of your money for any of the other Prime Day deals happening all over the internet right now.

