With Black Friday now behind us, and Cyber Monday arriving tomorrow, Amazon has discounted the Samsung Galaxy Buds by $30, dropping them down to just $100 — the cheapest it has ever offered these popular buds, not to mention less than both Walmart and Samsung are asking. You’ll need to hurry, though: The retailer only has a limited amount of stock available for this particular offer, with the price set to return to the usual $130 as soon as its reserves have been depleted.

When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Buds, we found a lot to like. These buds were the vanguard of the second generation of true wireless offerings, with features like longer battery life and lightweight design. The buds can last for up to six hours of playback, which is longer than competitors like the Apple AirPods. One thing we didn’t like so much about this product is that the charging case only offers an additional seven hours of playback, which is less than other charging cases. However, you can also charge the buds from the back of a newer Samsung Galaxy phone, which is a neat option.

We found the Galaxy Buds to be comfortable to wear thanks to their small size and lighter weight than previous models. The touch controls can be used to adjust volume or change songs on the go, and you can use the app to tweak the equalization settings on the buds to adhere to your preferred music style and listening preferences.

These buds already offered a lot of bang for a reasonable price, and now that they’re on sale they’re even more of a bargain.

