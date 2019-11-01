Amazon and Walmart offer huge discounts on Shark Ion robot vacuums

Robot vacuums haven’t gone as mainstream as regular vacuums because of their relatively high cost. Back then, you’d have to spend as much as $1,000 in order to get one that doesn’t completely suck. Luckily, today you can get a solid robot vac for a fraction of the cost. One of the companies that offer low to midrange-priced robot vacuums is Shark, and right now the Shark Ion 750 and S87 are available on Amazon and Walmart. Don’t miss out on incredibly discounted prices for robot vacuums.

SHARK ION 750 – $229

The Shark Ion 750 sports a traditional, puck-like shape like other robot vacuums, which helps prevent it from getting stuck underneath furniture. It boasts dual spinning side brushes that pull into their path pull dirt and debris which gets gobbled up by a removable, self-cleaning brush roll. At the back of it is a detachable dust cup. This robot comes with a charging dock, cleaning tool, and Bot Boundary strips that you can place in areas where you want it to keep away from. It usually takes about three hours to fully charge, after which you can press the Clean button on top for it to start cleaning. There’s a Dock button right next to the Clean button to make the robot return to the charging dock. Actually, you don’t have to do this manually, since the robot will automatically return to the charging dock once it’s about to lose power. Finally, pressing the Spot button will make the robot clean a specific area more rigorously. All of these, plus setting up cleaning schedules, can be done remotely through the mobile app. You can also control the robot through voice command via Alexa and Google Assistant.

Equipped with proximity sensors, this robot is smart enough to assess its surroundings so it can avoid obstacles. The sensors allow it to make its way around cables and prevent it from smashing into walls. However, this device has a tendency to ram through table legs, sofas, and chairs with nary a care. It lacks a front-facing camera for visual mapping found in more expensive models. Thankfully, it has a spring-loaded, rubberized bumper on the front which lessens the impact so the robot, and your furniture, won’t sustain any serious damages. If it gets stuck, it will give off a cheerful chime and alert you of its location on the app so you can help it.

The Shark Ion 750 usually retails for $349, but you can get it on Walmart today for just $229 – that’s a whopping $120 off.

SHARK ION S87 – $330

The Shark Ion S87 offers more versatility than most robot vacuums. Not only do you get a robot vac, but you’ll also receive a handheld vacuum called the Shark Ion W1. The handheld isn’t just some cheap addition like a Happy Meal toy – it works pretty well on its own. Not only do you get your floors cleaned, but the handheld also got your curtains, walls, furniture, and even your car covered (not in dust, of course). Together, they normally retail for a hefty $500, but with Amazon’s huge $170 price cut, you can get them for $330.

This robot vac can be controlled in several ways: The physical buttons found on top of it, through the iOS or Android mobile app, or via voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant. There’s an extra-large dust bin in the back of the S87 that can fit 0.66 quarts of dirt. Just like the 750, this robot lacks a built-in camera for visual mapping. It is equipped with the Smart Sensor Navigation 2.0 though, which provides advanced sensitivity and helps it navigate around obstacles and stairs.

The handheld vac attaches to the charging dock and requires no setup at all. It is lightweight and comes with three attachments: a multi-surface pet tool that can also be used for your car upholstery, a crevice tool for hard-to-reach places, and a soft brush for dusting.

The suction of both the robot and the handheld is pretty powerful. Shark claims that the suction on the S87 robot vacuum is three times more powerful on max mode than the RV750 series, and it certainly seems like it. Dust and debris stand no chance with this awesome duo. However, their battery life left us a bit cold. While they can clean for as long as 60 minutes on a full charge, which is fairly standard, charging normally takes an annoyingly long 3 hours. Both the robot vac and the handheld can be charged on the charging dock. Finally, the package also includes eight feet of BotBoundary magnetic strips for keeping the S87 away from certain areas.

Both the Shark Ion 750 and S87 are solid robot vacuums that boast adequate smart features and, more importantly, are excellent at cleaning floors. The S87 offers more versatility with its additional handheld vacuum for an extra $101. Their navigational systems are far from perfect, but they’re definitely worth the investment.

Looking for more? Browse through our curated deals page for the latest and most exciting discounts on cordless vacuums, robot vacuums for pet hair, and other tech products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations