Let’s talk turkey — and no, I’m not talking about the bird. In fact, some may decide to skip out on Thanksgiving dinner this year in order to snap up Target’s best Black Friday deals. The mega retailer will open its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the company means business this year. You’ll have six hours to grab the best gear before the store closes at midnight, reopening on Black Friday at 6 a.m.

Target Black Friday Hours

11/22 – Thanksgiving Day – 6PM to 12AM

11/23 -Black Friday – 6AM

Store hours may vary by state.

Target Black Friday Deals

Target is the second-largest department store retailer in the United States, just behind Walmart, so it follows that the two are each other’s top competition when it comes to Black Friday sales. While we expect Walmart to outshine Target in the iPhone categories, most everything else is going to be a race. If last year’s Black Friday ad is any indication, the retailer will likely be offering doorbuster deals on products like 4K TVs (from brands like Samsung, Element and Polaroid), gaming consoles, GoPros and cameras, and smart home hubs like the Google Home Mini — which will not be on Amazon.

Target has often included gift cards alongside Black Friday deals, and we expect the same to happen this year. Notable examples from 2017 include the $25 gift card that accompanied the Xbox One S 500GB console (which itself was on sale for $90 off) and the staggering $250 gift card that came with the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus with Qualified Activation. While not quite a gift card, Target offered 20 percent off one shopping trip between November 28 and December 10 as long as you spent over $50 in store on Black Friday.

But it’s not all about the brick and mortar these days. The retailer has reinvested in its online sales, too. This year, Target is offering free two-day shipping (no minimum purchase required) from now through to December 22. It’s also hosting online-only deals in the days leading up to Black Friday, so if you want to dodge the crowds entirely, you should keep your eyes on the website.

We will be constantly updating this post with new information and deals, so stay tuned for the latest updates on Target’s Black Friday offerings.

