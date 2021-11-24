Even though it was released as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch nearly five years ago, gamers who haven’t played this game are still flocking to Best Buy’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Black Friday deal. The open-world adventure remains a part of this year’s best Black Friday deals, and Nintendo Switch owners who are thinking about buying new games from Black Friday gaming deals should take advantage of Best Buy’s $20 discount for it. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch is available from the retailer for just $40, compared with its original price of $60.

Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is turning five years old, but it’s kept its place in Digital Trends’ best Nintendo Switch games and best Nintendo Switch exclusives. The game puts you into the familiar shoes of Link as he explores Hyrule, completes quests, crafts items, and meets allies, with the goal of saving the kingdom from impending doom by defeating the monstrous Calamity Ganon.

After taking advantage of Best Buy’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Black Friday deal, prepare yourself for the open-world adventure with the help of Digital Trends’ beginners’ guide. We’ve also rounded up the best weapons in Breath of the Wild, best armor in Breath of the Wild, best recipes in Breath of the Wild, and best horses in Breath of the Wild, for all the support that you’ll need for this game.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild isn’t just a classic for the Nintendo Switch — it’s one of the best games of all time, across all consoles. Nintendo Switch owners who haven’t played it yet shouldn’t miss this chance to add this iconic game to your collection for just $40, as Best Buy is offering it with a $20 discount to its original price of $60. It’s unclear how long stocks will last, so if you’re already looking forward to your adventures in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you shouldn’t delay. Finalize that purchase as soon as possible.

