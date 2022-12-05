With the holiday season fast approaching, you’re running out of time to buy gifts — not just for your loved ones, but also for yourself! There’s no shortage of offers to choose from across the various retailers, which could be overwhelming if you’re not sure what you look for. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered some of the best deals that you can shop today, in order to get them before the holiday rush begins. These discounts may not last long, so it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchases as soon as possible.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $15, was $40

The third-generation Amazon Echo Dot is an affordable but reliable smart speaker from Amazon Echo deals that will grant easy access to Amazon’s Alexa. With it in your home, you’ll be able to use voice commands for functions such as playing your favorite songs through a streaming service, calling or sending announcement to other Echo speakers, and controlling connected smart home devices such as lights and thermostat. Comparing the fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot and the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot, the advantages of the older version of the smart speaker include a less noticeable puck-shaped design that takes up less space and its cheaper price, while recognizing the same Alexa commands and Alexa skills. Every purchase of the Amazon Echo Dot also comes with a free four-month trial of Amazon Music Unlimited for new subscribers.

Asus Chromebook C425 — $179 was $329

Shoppers often turn to Chromebook deals when the available laptop deals are still too expensive. You wouldn’t feel that the Asus Chromebook C425 is a budget device though, because Google’s Chrome OS ensures quick performance even with low-end components because the operating system relies on web-based apps instead of installed software. The Chromebook is equipped with the Intel Core m3 processor, integrated Intel HD Graphics 5000, and 4GB of RAM — on the opposite end of the spectrum compared with the best laptops, but more than enough for basic functions like doing online research, typing reports, and watching streaming content. The Asus Chromebook C425 features a 14-inch screen with Full HD resolution, and a 64GB eMMC for storage that’s supplemented by its build-in support for Google Drive.

iRobot Roomba 694 — $180, was $275

iRobot’s Roomba is the most in-demand brand in robot vacuum deals because of dependable products like the iRobot Roomba 694. The device features a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes for the ability to pick up all kinds of dirt and debris from different surfaces. You can use the iRobot Home app or a compatible digital assistant to schedule when the robot vacuum cleans, and once done or when its battery runs out after up to 90 minutes of running, it will automatically return to its charging station. Sensors are an important factor to consider, according to our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum — the iRobot Roomba 694 comes with sensors that allow it to navigate around and under furniture, avoid falling down ledges, and determine the dirtier areas of the home that need more attention.

TCL 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV — $240, was $340

If the TV in your home theater setup badly needs an upgrade but you’re on a tight budget, consider the 50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV. With its 4K Ultra HD resolution, combined with the ability to upscale all other content to 4K quality, you’ll enjoy sharp details and lifelike colors on the shows and movies that you watch. The TV also features High Dynamic Range, which our 4K TV buying guide says provides a more impressive improvement to picture quality than just high resolution. It runs on the Roku platform, which makes it easy to access your favorite streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, while the free Roku mobile app will let you use voice commands to search for content and control playback.

Sony WH-1000XM5 — $350, was $400

Shoppers are always on the lookout for headphone deals that will involve the Sony WH-1000XM5 — the top option in Digital Trends’ best headphones and best noise-canceling headphones. They can run for up to 30 hours on a single charge, with just 3 minutes of charging resulting in 3 hours’ worth of usage, and they will automatically pause your music when you take them off through a capacitive sensor. Between the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Sony WH-1000XM4, its predecessor, the latest version of the wireless headphones should be your choice because they’re more comfortable with their lighter weight and new synthetic leather, improved noise-canceling performance with automatic optimization based on your surroundings, and better call quality as they make you sound like you’re in a quiet room.

Hisense 70-inch A6G Series 4K TV — $400, was $510

Here’s one of the cheapest TV deals you’ll ever see for a 70-inch screen — the Hisense A6G Series 4K TV. It’s got 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, for the best look at your favorite movies and shows, combined with DTS: Virtual X that creates immersive audio for a cinematic experience in your living room. It’s powered by Android TV, so it won’t only run the apps of your favorite streaming services, but you’ll also be able to download more apps from the Google Play Store. Gamers, meanwhile, will love the TV’s Auto Low Latency Mode, which ensures smooth and uninterrupted gameplay without having to adjust the settings. If our guide on what size TV to buy says you’ve got enough space for it, the 70-inch Hisense A6G Series 4K TV should be your next purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — $1,350, was $1800

If you’ve been waiting for Samsung’s latest flagship foldable smartphone to appear in its Samsung Galaxy deals, now’s the time to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It’s the best foldable smartphone in our list of the best smartphones because of its topnotch performance and gorgeous screens. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 processor and 12GB of RAM, with the Android 12L operating system out of the box and Samsung’s OneUI 4.1.1 interface. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s displays give justice to all that power, with a 6.2-inch screen on the outside and a 7.6-inch screen on the inside. They’re both Dynamic AMOLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate, and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for added durability with the device’s IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC — $2,300, was $2,830

You shouldn’t hold back when spending on gaming PC deals to get the best possible video game experience, but you should still keep an eye out for savings when buying a powerful machine, like with the Alienware Aurora R13. Like the best gaming desktops, it will be able to run the latest games at the highest settings with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop recommends as a good baseline for modern gaming systems. The Alienware Aurora R13 also comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box, so you can start installing games on its 1TB SSD as soon as you set it up.

