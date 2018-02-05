Show some love to your inner techie with the best Valentine’s Day deals

Valentine’s Day is nearly here, and holidays like this always offer some great deals and a chance to score big discounts on stuff you’ve been eyeballing. Whether you’re shopping for a special someone in your life or you just want to show a little love to yourself this year, we’ve found a handful of the best ongoing Valentine’s Day deals on some of our favorite gadgets –- as well as something more traditional for those of you who like to keep things old-school.
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Bundles
If your idea of a romantic evening is getting comfy on the couch and watching some Game of Thrones, then check out these Fire TV bundles. The first package includes Amazon’s excellent Fire TV streaming stick, along with a handy Alexa remote and compact Echo Dot smart hub, both of which respond to voice commands. Plug the stick into your TV’s HDMI port, sync it with the Dot, and you’re ready to start enjoying your favorite shows and movies from Prime, Hulu, Netflix, and more.
If you’re looking for a 4K streaming solution, then this bundle might be a better fit for your setup: It comes with the all-new 4K-capable Amazon Fire TV streaming box, Alexa Voice Remote, and an HD antenna that lets you cut the cable altogether. Both of these Fire TV streaming bundles are available for $70 on Amazon, saving you $20.
TCL 49-Inch 4K Roku Smart TV
On the other hand, if you’re in the market for a new television, looking to take your first plunge into the glorious world of 4K, and would like to ditch streaming devices altogether, then this TCL Smart TV comes with Roku functionality built right in. You’ll get access to all the same streaming channels as you would with a standard Roku, without tying up one of your HDMI ports (this TV includes three), so you have sufficient room to hook up your consoles, Blu-Ray players, and other input devices.
The 49-inch TCL Roku 4K Smart TV is currently on sale for $330 from Amazon – only $10 more than the 43-inch model right now – saving you $150.
Xbox One Console Bundle plus Free 2nd Controller and Xbox Live Gold
Best Buy has a nice Valentine’s Day treat for that special gamer in your life. It’s offering a free wireless controller and a three-month Xbox Live Gold membership with select Xbox One consoles. Eligible bundles start at $280, but our favorite for this deal is the $300 Xbox One Starter Bundle, which includes a 1TB console, three-month Xbox Game Pass subscription (which gives you access to more than 100 games), and a second three-month Xbox Live Gold membership, so you’re getting a total of six months of Gold.
You can check out the eligible Xbox consoles, one of which includes the new 4K-capable Xbox One X, right here. The free controller (a $60 value) and three-month Xbox Live subscription (a $25 value) total up to $85 in savings.
Amazon Echo Show and Echo Spot Smart Hubs
Alexa can’t be your girlfriend this Valentine’s Day, but Amazon’s helper is still a welcome addition to any home. We’re a big fan of this family of smart hubs, and Amazon has recently expanded it with two new devices – the Echo Show and Echo Spot – which feature color screens and built-in cameras for video chat and other visual applications. Both the Show and Spot still feature all of the functionality of the standard Echo smart speakers, while the Alexa cloud service lets you perform internet searches, make purchases, and much more with simple voice commands.
Amazon is currently offering some special discounts when you buy two of these: Purchase two Echo Shows and take $100 off, or enjoy a $40 savings when you buy two Echo Spots.
Canon PowerShot G9 X
Capture all of your special Valentine’s Day moments with the Canon PowerShot G9 X, which is one of the best and most affordable point-and-shoot cameras on the market. The PowerShot G9 X boasts a one-inch 20.2 megapixel sensor for super-crisp high-definition still photos and a retractable 3x f/2.0–4.9 optical zoom lens that offers great low-light capabilities. Intelligent image stabilization helps to ensure your photos don’t turn out blurry, while a 3-inch LCD touch display provides an intuitive and easy-to-control UI.
The PowerShot G9 X is currently on sale for $130 off from Canon, but you can double that discount with the checkout code GFLASHDEAL, bringing this excellent point-and-shoot camera down to a super-low $260.
Aukey LED Essential Oil Diffuser
Want to set a romantic mood? The Aukey LED oil diffuser can help you out. Just add your favorite essential oil and some water to the reservoir, flip it on, and watch this little device do its thing as it quietly diffuses aromas throughout the room. It also features am LED light with multiple settings that give off a soft, ambient glow (or none at all if you prefer). Its sleek and simple modern aesthetic complements any décor as well.
Normally $28, the Aukey color-changing oil diffuser can be yours for $15 for a limited time. Simply enter the code JAORY3TU at checkout and enjoy a nice $13 discount.
HyperX Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset
Maybe you’ve got a date planned that involvessome competitive online gaming this Valentine’s Day. If so, we’ve got you covered: The awesome HyperX Cloud Revolver is one of our all-time favorite gaming headsets, owing to its excellent soundstage (something often lacking on headphones with built-in mics), excellent comfort, and compatibility with just about every gaming platform.
NeweggFlash currently has the HyperX Cloud Revolver on sale for a 14-percent discount, meaning you can grab this top-tier gaming headset for just $117.50.
Ferrero Rocher 48-Count Hazelnut Chocolates
We’ve highlighted some great tech deals so far, but if you want something more traditionally Valentine’s Day-oriented, then you simply can’t beat chocolate. Ferrero Rocher should need no introduction to chocolatelovers, and this gift box comes with 48 individually wrapped hazelnut chocolates from this world-famous chocolatier. This large box is a perfect Valentine’s Day gift or something to share with someone special – or you can just enjoy it all yourself (no judgments here).
The Ferrero Rochet 48-count hazelnut chocolate box normally rings in at around $25, but you can snag it on Amazon for just $12.50 just in time for Valentine’s Day. Chocolate also goes great with flowers, so be sure to also check out our favorite online florists for some great same-day flower delivery services.
