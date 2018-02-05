Show some love to your inner techie with the best Valentine’s Day deals

Valentine’s Day is nearly here, and holidays like this always offer some great deals and a chance to score big discounts on stuff you’ve been eyeballing. Whether you’re shopping for a special someone in your life or you just want to show a little love to yourself this year, we’ve found a handful of the best ongoing Valentine’s Day deals on some of our favorite gadgets –- as well as something more traditional for those of you who like to keep things old-school.

TCL 49-Inch 4K Roku Smart TV On the other hand, if you’re in the market for a new television, looking to take your first plunge into the glorious world of 4K, and would like to ditch streaming devices altogether, then this TCL Smart TV comes with Roku functionality built right in. You’ll get access to all the same streaming channels as you would with a standard Roku, without tying up one of your HDMI ports (this TV includes three), so you have sufficient room to hook up your consoles, Blu-Ray players, and other input devices. The 49-inch TCL Roku 4K Smart TV is currently on sale for $330 from Amazon – only $10 more than the 43-inch model right now – saving you $150. See it

Xbox One Console Bundle plus Free 2nd Controller and Xbox Live Gold Best Buy has a nice Valentine’s Day treat for that special gamer in your life. It’s offering a free wireless controller and a three-month Xbox Live Gold membership with select Xbox One consoles. Eligible bundles start at $280, but our favorite for this deal is the $300 Xbox One Starter Bundle, which includes a 1TB console, three-month Xbox Game Pass subscription (which gives you access to more than 100 games), and a second three-month Xbox Live Gold membership, so you’re getting a total of six months of Gold. You can check out the eligible Xbox consoles, one of which includes the new 4K-capable Xbox One X, right here. The free controller (a $60 value) and three-month Xbox Live subscription (a $25 value) total up to $85 in savings. See it

Canon PowerShot G9 X Capture all of your special Valentine’s Day moments with the Canon PowerShot G9 X, which is one of the best and most affordable point-and-shoot cameras on the market. The PowerShot G9 X boasts a one-inch 20.2 megapixel sensor for super-crisp high-definition still photos and a retractable 3x f/2.0–4.9 optical zoom lens that offers great low-light capabilities. Intelligent image stabilization helps to ensure your photos don’t turn out blurry, while a 3-inch LCD touch display provides an intuitive and easy-to-control UI. The PowerShot G9 X is currently on sale for $130 off from Canon, but you can double that discount with the checkout code GFLASHDEAL, bringing this excellent point-and-shoot camera down to a super-low $260. See it

Aukey LED Essential Oil Diffuser Want to set a romantic mood? The Aukey LED oil diffuser can help you out. Just add your favorite essential oil and some water to the reservoir, flip it on, and watch this little device do its thing as it quietly diffuses aromas throughout the room. It also features am LED light with multiple settings that give off a soft, ambient glow (or none at all if you prefer). Its sleek and simple modern aesthetic complements any décor as well. Normally $28, the Aukey color-changing oil diffuser can be yours for $15 for a limited time. Simply enter the code JAORY3TU at checkout and enjoy a nice $13 discount. See it

HyperX Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset Maybe you’ve got a date planned that involvessome competitive online gaming this Valentine’s Day. If so, we’ve got you covered: The awesome HyperX Cloud Revolver is one of our all-time favorite gaming headsets, owing to its excellent soundstage (something often lacking on headphones with built-in mics), excellent comfort, and compatibility with just about every gaming platform. NeweggFlash currently has the HyperX Cloud Revolver on sale for a 14-percent discount, meaning you can grab this top-tier gaming headset for just $117.50. See it