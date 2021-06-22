  1. Deals
When does Prime Day end 2021? The clock is ticking …

By
Prime Day Deals 2021

A little like Christmas, you spend all year waiting for awesome Prime Day deals, and then the moment comes along and it’s all over before you know it. Yup, Prime Day is wrapping up fast and we can’t help but feel a little bittersweet at the thought, even after so many of us have snagged some great deals. So, when does it end and what does it mean? Let’s explain.

Simply put, Prime Day ends June 23rd at midnight PST. So, basically, we’re talking the absolute end of Tuesday night on the west coast. Until then, you can still shop to your heart’s content. Prime Day 2021 has offered plenty of awesome deals and while it has had some stiff competition from Walmart Prime Day deals this year around, it’s worth checking out.

Walmart Deals for Days Sale:

Amazon Prime Day Sale:

Prime Day will continue to offer extensive deals including its killer Prime Day Amazon Echo deals as well as huge savings on items like Prime Day headphone deals, Prime Day robot vacuum deals, and Prime Day Instant Pot deals. There’s still a bit of everything out there. Many of these deals will last until the last moments of Prime Day but bear in mind that stock is sure to be gradually exhausted now which means you might find yourself missing out on a bargain if you wait too long.

And how about Amazon Lightning deals? Those are still strictly time-limited. Unlike the main Prime Day deals, these could and do expire long before the end of the day. Be aware of what kind of deal you’re considering snapping up. If you’re looking to buy a Lightning deal, you’ll need to grab it fast before it expires.

For everything else, you have until the end of the day Pacific Time. Wait too long and you’ll have to hold out for the next big sales season. That’s not until Black Friday (although we’re expecting smaller sales in the meantime) so you really don’t want to wait that long for an awesome bargain. For now, be ready to say goodbye to Prime Day. You served us well, dear sale, and we had a blast.

Today’s Best Prime Day Deals 2021

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon

Cheap Office Chairs & Gaming Chairs

UP TO 75% OFF
Staples is hands-down the best place to shop for a cheap office chair or gaming chair this Prime Day, offering as much as 75% off. Head over to browse the full collection now.
Shop Now

Kindle Paperwhite (with ads)

$80 $130
Thin, light, and waterproof, this Kindle is an ideal reading companion wherever you may be -- beach and pool included. The light is adjustable and the battery lasts for weeks for added convenience.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Mini (3-Quart)

$69 $100
No kitchen is complete without an Instant Pot, and this one has all the bells and whistles, including slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, and saute functions.
Buy at Walmart

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 58% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now

4-Month Amazon Music Unlimited Subscription

FREE
Amazon is offering all Prime subscribers four months of Amazon Music Unlimited, its rival to Apple Music and Spotify Premium, for free for Prime Day 2021.
Get Now

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS)

$350 $399
The Apple Watch Series 6 is the latest in Apple's smartphone lineup, featuring advanced fitness tracking, sleep monitoring, and a heart rate and blood oxygen monitor to boot
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$190 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,288 $3,219
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo
