All the latest Amazon Prime Day Echo deals and sales

The Prime Day Amazon Echo deals are here (back on their normal summer scheduling for 2021, thankfully), and if you’ve shopped this sale before, then you already know that this online retailer just loves to roll out huge discounts on its own products during its big annual event. That means that if you’re shopping for Prime Day deals and you’ve been eyeballing one of these Alexa-powered smart home devices, you’re not likely to find a better time to do so than right now.

It only makes sense that the best chance to buy Amazon Echo devices at the lowest prices is during Amazon’s own huge yearly sale, and if you’re looking to smarten up your living space a bit, you can’t do much better than adding one of these versatile devices to your home. We’re seeing some great Prime Day Amazon Echo sales popping up right now and we’ve got all the current offers right here, along with some advice on how to choose the right Echo for you (plus a few tips for shopping the sale).

Today’s best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals

Should you buy a new Amazon Echo on Prime Day?

Prime Day marks down prices in virtually every product category that Amazon features on its website, but technology is always the star of the show and Amazon is keen to cut the prices on its own products for the big sales event. That’s to say that if you’ve had your eyes on one of these smart devices, then there’s no better time to buy an Amazon Echo than Prime Day. It’s a great way of making your home a little smarter than before and we can’t see the discounts being improved any time soon; while Black Friday sales might also be a good bet, you’d have to wait until late in the year to enjoy your new device.

When shopping for Prime Day Amazon Echo deals, make sure to put in a little research before you jump on the first one you see. Check out the different Echo variants on sale and pick one that functions best with your space. If you’re picking up Echo accessories like stands or wall mounts, be cautious about which brand you choose. If you see an Echo add-on that’s heavily discounted and does not have great reviews (or any reviews at all), it’s probably best to move on. We don’t have to tell you that just because a deal has an enticing price, it doesn’t mean that the product is of good quality. Stick to the brands you know and with products that have good reviews to back them up before you start shopping the Prime Day Amazon Echo sales.

Another factor to keep in mind is inventory, especially if you’re tempted to wait until later in the year. Amazon generally maintains deep stocks of its own branded merchandise — but Amazon also counts Echo device sales in the millions. During Prime Day and Black Friday sales in the past two years, the massive online merchant has run out of inventory of select Echo devices fairly quickly. If the price is right for you during Prime Day, your safest bet is to take that early deal and not wait for later seasonal sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, because there’s never a guarantee that prices will be lower (or that the model you wanted will even be on sale) during those holiday events.

Another thing to consider is that, since Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members, there’s a better chance that you’ll get the exact product you want without having to compete with many more buyers on Black Friday. Finally, as much as we love the newest stuff, stay on the lookout for Amazon Echo family devices that are either last-gen or are soon to be due for a next-gen upgrade. The older versions are often still excellent and may be marked down to the lowest prices ever during sales like this.

How to choose an Amazon Echo device

The Amazon Echo lineup has grown in recent years and there are today quite a few different Amazon Echo devices to choose from. If you’re still trying to decide which device is right for you, there are a few things to keep in mind before you start your search. Every Echo device functions with Alexa so you can go hands-free with basically all of them. The biggest difference in most Echo devices is speaker quality, and with the introduction of the Echo Show series, you also now have the choice of whether or not you want a display.

The Amazon Echo, now in its fourth generation, is the best smart speaker to get if you want to be able to fill up a large room with high-quality sound without dropping more than a Benjamin. The 360-degree speakers give the sound an amazing immersive quality and you can call out to Alexa from any corner of your room — the Echo will pick your voice right up. The Echo Studio is a nice upgrade pick if you want something similar but with beefier sound output. The only downside to the Echo is that it doesn’t have a built-in display, so if you’re looking for a more complete smart screen system then you should opt for one of the Echo Show devices instead.

If you’re not looking for any additional features and want a more budget-friendly option, go with the 4th-gen Echo Dot. It’s only $50 (before any discounts) and still has a pretty solid sound output thanks to its spherical speaker design. The sound quality is not going to be as clear and immersive as that of the Echo or Echo Studio but is impressive for its size. It’s best used in smaller spaces and works great as an add-on a device if you already have an Alexa-enabled home. An even cheaper option is the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), which Amazon continues to offer due to its enduring popularity. If you’re looking for the cheapest entry point in to the Echo/Alexa smart home ecosystem, the Echo Dot 3 is hard to pass up.

Another great Alexa device is the Echo Show 8, which might be our favorite of the Echo smart displays. With the Echo Show 8, you can do everything you could with the Amazon Echo but with the added bonus of video capabilities. There’s also a built-in camera so you can keep connected to your friends and family whenever you choose. It makes the perfect nightstand accessory so if you’re looking for an Amazon device designed for your bedroom, go with the Echo Show 8. If you want similar features but need something more compact, you can also go with the cheaper Echo Show 5 if you don’t mind the smaller screen and more limited functionality. On the other hand, if you want the biggest and best, the newer Echo Show 10 is fantastic.

If none of these products float your boat and you want something even more basic and rudimentary (maybe as a node for simpler devices like smart lighting or smart plugs), buy the Echo Flex. It’s only $25 and plugs straight into your wall. You still have Alexa built-in, so you can control your smart home easily albeit without a decent set of speakers. You can also buy different modules, such as clocks, night lights, or motion sensors, that plug right into the Echo Flex itself.

