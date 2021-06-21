  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day Echo deals and sales

By

The Prime Day Amazon Echo deals are here (back on their normal summer scheduling for 2021, thankfully), and if you’ve shopped this sale before, then you already know that this online retailer just loves to roll out huge discounts on its own products during its big annual event. That means that if you’re shopping for Prime Day deals and you’ve been eyeballing one of these Alexa-powered smart home devices, you’re not likely to find a better time to do so than right now.

It only makes sense that the best chance to buy Amazon Echo devices at the lowest prices is during Amazon’s own huge yearly sale, and if you’re looking to smarten up your living space a bit, you can’t do much better than adding one of these versatile devices to your home. We’re seeing some great Prime Day Amazon Echo sales popping up right now and we’ve got all the current offers right here, along with some advice on how to choose the right Echo for you (plus a few tips for shopping the sale).

Today’s best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

$70 $115
This is perfect for people who don't want to get out of bed every time something goes bump in the night. Put the Blink mini downstairs and check it from your nightstand's Echo Show.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 5

$60 $80
The Echo Show 5 is great for big families who need to video chat. It also behaves like any other smart Alexa speaker with music, voice commands, etc.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 5 with Adjustable Stand and Amazon Smart Plug

$105 $135
Add a whole new layer of convenience to your life with this Echo Show 5 bundled with an Amazon Smart Plug for universal voice-powered ease in any room of your choosing.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 8

$90 $110
Ask Alexa anything and make video calls all over the world with the Echo Show 8. The virtual assistant can even give and show thanks to the HD screen.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8-inch Smart Display with Alexa, 2-pack

$180 $260
Enjoy graphics, images, and video on the Echo Show 8's 8-inch HD screen. Connect with Amazon Alexa for information, entertainment, and to manage and control other smart home devices.
Buy at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

$80 $120
The Echo Buds offer satisfying audio quality and noise cancellation for an immersive listening experience. These buds boast long-lasting battery and are compact enough to bring during your travels.
Buy at Amazon

Echo (4th Gen)

$60 $100
Step up to this powerful smart speaker for high-quality streaming audio plus smart home management and the full world of Amazon Alexa capabilities.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo (4th Gen), 2-pack

$150 $200
Pre-order a pair of the latest generation Amazon Echo. Now with a new spherical design, the Echo include a built-in Zigbee hub, a temperature sensor, and more powerful speakers than earlier models.
Buy at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Show 8

$70 $109
With both an Echo Show and Echo Flex to provide your home full coverage, you can experience convenience like never before while also saving a great discount with this bundle.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug Bundles

$60 $65
Amazon's Echo Dot and smart plug bundle is a perfect way to introduce someone to smart home control.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 8 with Adjustable Stand and Amazon Smart Plug

$140 $180
They say two voices are better than one, and this Echo Show 8 bundled with an Amazon smart plug is the ultimate housekeeper, powered by just your voice for first-class convenience anywhere you are.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) with Wyze 1080p indoor Smart Home Camera

$86 $116
This bundle is a great way to start out with Wyze's cheap yet mighty security cameras.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5

$45 $80
The Echo Show 5 is great for big families who need to video chat. It also behave like any other smart alexa speaker with music, voice commands, etc.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Auto

$15 $50
Add Alexa to your car to stream audio, answer questions, make calls, and more. Uses your car speakers.
Buy at Amazon

Fire TV Cube 4K Ultra HD

$80 $120
Amazon's most powerful Fire TV streaming media component uplevels your system with support for multiple high res video standards and connects to sound bars and external audio devices.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 8 (Charcoal) with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal)

$150 $220
The bundled deal includes two Amazon Echo Show smart displays: One Show 5 and one Show 8. Use the two displays to make Alexa requests, view security camera video steams, or make calls.
Buy at Amazon

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release, 2 pack)

$90 $100
The latest version Alexa-compatible smart speaker has a new round shape, better music sound, and improved voice recognition. This device can serve as the base for an entire household of smart devices.
Buy at Best Buy

Echo (4th Gen) with Smart Plug

$75 $100
Experience world-class convenience like never before with the 4th-generation Amazon Echo smart home hub, designed to give you full control over your home and your life with nothing but your voice.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$35 $40
Amazon's most popular smart speaker answers questions, keeps you up-to-date with news, sports, and weather, plays music, and can manage other Alexa-compatible smart devices.
Buy at Sears

Echo (4th Gen) with Wall Mount

$62 $67
Looking to buy a 4th-gen Echo smart hub but don't have anywhere to put it? This bundle redefines what it means to say the walls have ears by coupling it with a wall mount for unbeatable convenience.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 8 (Charcoal) with Ring Indoor Camera

$150 $190
Get the new Echo Show 8 together with a Ring indoor camera if you are looking for gift ideas for the family. Save $50 off the combined prices of these devices on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5

$240 $260
A great bundle for those who want to answer the door from anywhere, even if they don't have their phone on them. Stick the Echo Show in the living room and anyone can see who is at the door.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$20 $40
Save on the previous Echo Dot edition without sacrificing features. Use it to set timers and alerts, manage smart home devices. play music, make audio calls, and get answers to nearly any question.
Buy at Amazon
With two Echo Dots + Echo Sub

Echo Sub

$220 $230
The Echo Sub pairs with an Echo device to act as a powerful subwoofer with 100-watts of power and a 6-inch woofer.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Charcoal Bundle with Sengled Wi-Fi Smart Bulb

$47 $65
Amazon's Echo Dot and smart bulb bundle is a great gift if you're looking for a simple way to introduce someone to smart home technology.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition with Echo Glow

$70 $90
Give your kids' bedrooms the home makeover treatment with this fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Glow bundle, giving you and your kids peace of mind with voice-automated convenience.
Buy at Amazon

Certified Refurbished Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$32 $35
Save money with a refurbished third-generation Echo Dot Alexa-compatible smart speaker Amazon certified to work and look like new.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 5 with All-New Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Security System

$310 $330
Make controlling your smart home more convenient and efficient with the Echo Show 5. It even comes bundled with a Blink camera system for additional security.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)

$25 $50
The latest version Alexa-compatible smart speaker has a new round shape, better music sound, and improved voice recognition. This device can serve as the base for an entire household of smart devices.
Buy at Amazon

Should you buy a new Amazon Echo on Prime Day?

Prime Day marks down prices in virtually every product category that Amazon features on its website, but technology is always the star of the show and Amazon is keen to cut the prices on its own products for the big sales event. That’s to say that if you’ve had your eyes on one of these smart devices, then there’s no better time to buy an Amazon Echo than Prime Day. It’s a great way of making your home a little smarter than before and we can’t see the discounts being improved any time soon; while Black Friday sales might also be a good bet, you’d have to wait until late in the year to enjoy your new device.

When shopping for Prime Day Amazon Echo deals, make sure to put in a little research before you jump on the first one you see. Check out the different Echo variants on sale and pick one that functions best with your space. If you’re picking up Echo accessories like stands or wall mounts, be cautious about which brand you choose. If you see an Echo add-on that’s heavily discounted and does not have great reviews (or any reviews at all), it’s probably best to move on. We don’t have to tell you that just because a deal has an enticing price, it doesn’t mean that the product is of good quality. Stick to the brands you know and with products that have good reviews to back them up before you start shopping the Prime Day Amazon Echo sales.

Another factor to keep in mind is inventory, especially if you’re tempted to wait until later in the year. Amazon generally maintains deep stocks of its own branded merchandise — but Amazon also counts Echo device sales in the millions. During Prime Day and Black Friday sales in the past two years, the massive online merchant has run out of inventory of select Echo devices fairly quickly. If the price is right for you during Prime Day, your safest bet is to take that early deal and not wait for later seasonal sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, because there’s never a guarantee that prices will be lower (or that the model you wanted will even be on sale) during those holiday events.

Another thing to consider is that, since Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members, there’s a better chance that you’ll get the exact product you want without having to compete with many more buyers on Black Friday. Finally, as much as we love the newest stuff, stay on the lookout for Amazon Echo family devices that are either last-gen or are soon to be due for a next-gen upgrade. The older versions are often still excellent and may be marked down to the lowest prices ever during sales like this.

How to choose an Amazon Echo device

The Amazon Echo lineup has grown in recent years and there are today quite a few different Amazon Echo devices to choose from. If you’re still trying to decide which device is right for you, there are a few things to keep in mind before you start your search. Every Echo device functions with Alexa so you can go hands-free with basically all of them. The biggest difference in most Echo devices is speaker quality, and with the introduction of the Echo Show series, you also now have the choice of whether or not you want a display.

The Amazon Echo, now in its fourth generation, is the best smart speaker to get if you want to be able to fill up a large room with high-quality sound without dropping more than a Benjamin. The 360-degree speakers give the sound an amazing immersive quality and you can call out to Alexa from any corner of your room — the Echo will pick your voice right up. The Echo Studio is a nice upgrade pick if you want something similar but with beefier sound output. The only downside to the Echo is that it doesn’t have a built-in display, so if you’re looking for a more complete smart screen system then you should opt for one of the Echo Show devices instead.

If you’re not looking for any additional features and want a more budget-friendly option, go with the 4th-gen Echo Dot. It’s only $50 (before any discounts) and still has a pretty solid sound output thanks to its spherical speaker design. The sound quality is not going to be as clear and immersive as that of the Echo or Echo Studio but is impressive for its size. It’s best used in smaller spaces and works great as an add-on a device if you already have an Alexa-enabled home. An even cheaper option is the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), which Amazon continues to offer due to its enduring popularity. If you’re looking for the cheapest entry point in to the Echo/Alexa smart home ecosystem, the Echo Dot 3 is hard to pass up.

Another great Alexa device is the Echo Show 8, which might be our favorite of the Echo smart displays. With the Echo Show 8, you can do everything you could with the Amazon Echo but with the added bonus of video capabilities. There’s also a built-in camera so you can keep connected to your friends and family whenever you choose. It makes the perfect nightstand accessory so if you’re looking for an Amazon device designed for your bedroom, go with the Echo Show 8. If you want similar features but need something more compact, you can also go with the cheaper Echo Show 5 if you don’t mind the smaller screen and more limited functionality. On the other hand, if you want the biggest and best, the newer Echo Show 10 is fantastic.

If none of these products float your boat and you want something even more basic and rudimentary (maybe as a node for simpler devices like smart lighting or smart plugs), buy the Echo Flex. It’s only $25 and plugs straight into your wall. You still have Alexa built-in, so you can control your smart home easily albeit without a decent set of speakers. You can also buy different modules, such as clocks, night lights, or motion sensors, that plug right into the Echo Flex itself.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day Keurig deals for 2021

early keurig coffee maker deals prime day 2020 k classic

Best Prime Day monitor deals for 2021

best monitors ces 2021 hp monitor 2

Best Prime Day Roomba deals for 2021

iRobot Roomba E5

Best Prime Day Dell XPS deals for 2021

black friday 2020 deals still available xps 13 laptop resized

Best Prime Day smart home deals for 2021

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Best Prime Day iPhone deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 iPhone Deals

Best Prime Day soundbar deals for 2021

v series soundbar wall mounted with TV

Best Prime Day printer deals for 2021

hp neverstop never worry about ink printer

Best Prime Day Fire TV deals for 2021

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Best Prime Day projector deals for 2021

best outdoor projectors aop projector

Best Prime Day Fitbit deals for 2021

Fitbit Versa

Best Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals for 2021

surface pro 7 vs microsoftsurfacepro7 2 768x768

Best Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals for 2021

Ring Video Doorbell 3