 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Amazon Fire 8 tablet is cheaper than it was on Prime Day

By
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet - 8 inch - black
Amazon

Normally we see the best Amazon Fire tablet deals at Amazon, but for a change, the cheapest price for an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is at Best Buy. It usually costs $100, but Best Buy is currently selling it for $50. Crucially, in the past, Amazon has only ever dropped the price to $55, and that was way back during Black Friday 2022, so this is the best price we’ve seen in a long time. If you’re looking for a super cheap tablet, you’ll love this one. Here’s what else we have to say about one of the best tablet deals before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 8

You won’t see the Amazon Fire HD 8 in our look at the best tablets because that’s how budget-friendly it is. Think of it as a tablet to hand to the kids to keep them entertained during long trips or for those times when you just need a little more screen space than using your phone.

This model has an updated hex-core processor, so you get more responsive performance than the previous Amazon Fire HD 8. It also has an attractive 8-inch HD display, 2GB of memory and 32GB of storage. It’s simple stuff, but there are lots of apps to choose from via the Amazon Appstore. This includes all your favorite streaming options like Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney Plus. There are also popular social media apps like TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is still great for kids, as it has excellent parental controls through Amazon Kids. You can also sign up for Amazon Kids+ to gain access to plenty of safe content to entertain your children.

There is also Alexa support for controlling your smart home, getting information or listening to music. You can also make video calls through it.

However you plan on using the Amazon Fire HD 8, you’ll love how portable it is and how good the 13 hour of battery life is. It usually costs $100, but right now you can buy it at Best Buy for $50, saving you 50% off the regular price. Check it out now by tapping the buy button below.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
It’s not too late to get 50% off a Roomba at Amazon
iRobot Roomba j7 plus 7550 robot vacuum in charging dock by entryway.

The robot vacuum deals of Prime Day were amazing, but if you missed them, the good news is that there's at least one offer that you can still shop right now -- the iRobot Roomba j7+ for only $400, following a $400 discount from Amazon on its original price of $800. You don't want to miss this chance to get this robot vacuum for half-price. Once it's gone, Black Friday will likely be your next opportunity. If you're interested, you should add the cleaning device to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum
If you want a robot vacuum that will make life much easier for you by taking charge of keeping your floors clean, you can't go wrong with the iRobot Roomba j7+. It features the brand's three-stage cleaning system that will be able to pick up all kinds of dirt and debris, and once it's done, it will return to its Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal station that can hold waste for up to 60 days before you need to empty it yourself.

Read more
Best Shark Prime Day deals: vacuums, air purifiers and more
The Shark ION RV763 robot vacuum cleaning two types of floors.

Prime Day deals are ripe for the picking even with the end of Prime Day, and up there with the remaining Roomba Prime Day deals is Shark. Shark is also still turning out some of the better Prime Day robot vacuum deals in general. But Shark isn't stopping there, as it has several other pieces of tech in its model lineup. Among them are Shark hair dryers, Shark air purifiers, and Shark upright vacuums. So whatever you may be looking for in regard to savings for your smart home, we've tracked down the best Shark Prime Day deals still available. You'll find all of them below, and don't hesitate to make a purchase if you see something you like. These remaining deals include some of the best Prime Day air purifier deals and Prime Day cordless vacuum deals, so inventory could run out and there's no telling how long the deals will last.
Best Shark hair dryer Prime Day deals

If you're missing this important tool in your dresser, you wouldn't want to miss the low prices from Shark hair dryer Prime Day deals. You should always have one in hand for instances when you absolutely need to dry your wet hair, or when you want dry hair as part of your preparations for going to work or heading out at night. These discounts won't last long though, so you better hurry in choosing the bargain that you'll go with.

Read more
Best Kasa Prime Day deals: $12 smart plugs available today
Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug installed next to dining room.

Kasa is a smart home brand that regularly turns out quality tech that ranges from smart plugs to security cameras, and while Prime Day has officially ended Kasa is still turning out some decent Prime Day deals. If you're thinking of adding some smart plugs to your smart home setup you'll find several by Kasa discounted today, as well as some of the best Prime Day security camera deals among Kasa's Prime Day offerings. We've rounded up all of the best Kasa Prime Day deals still going on below, and whether you're shopping for something small or more involved for your smart home you'll need to make a purchase quickly, as there's no telling when these deals may expire. You can also take a look at the remaining Eufy Prime Day deals and Arlo Prime Day deals for some similar smart home savings.
Best Kasa smart plug Prime Day deals

If you buy from Kasa smart plug Prime Day deals, you'll get a device that will give smart capabilities to the power outlets of your home. After connecting the smart plug to your home's Wi-Fi network, you'll be able to switch them on and off through your smartphone, allowing you to control the appliances that you've plugged into them. Different models of Kasa smart plugs offer other features, such as energy monitoring to keep track of your electricity usage and timers to schedule when your appliances will turn on or off.

Read more