The Amazon Fire 8 tablet is cheaper than it was on Prime Day

Normally we see the best Amazon Fire tablet deals at Amazon, but for a change, the cheapest price for an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is at Best Buy. It usually costs $100, but Best Buy is currently selling it for $50. Crucially, in the past, Amazon has only ever dropped the price to $55, and that was way back during Black Friday 2022, so this is the best price we’ve seen in a long time. If you’re looking for a super cheap tablet, you’ll love this one. Here’s what else we have to say about one of the best tablet deals before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 8

You won’t see the Amazon Fire HD 8 in our look at the best tablets because that’s how budget-friendly it is. Think of it as a tablet to hand to the kids to keep them entertained during long trips or for those times when you just need a little more screen space than using your phone.

This model has an updated hex-core processor, so you get more responsive performance than the previous Amazon Fire HD 8. It also has an attractive 8-inch HD display, 2GB of memory and 32GB of storage. It’s simple stuff, but there are lots of apps to choose from via the Amazon Appstore. This includes all your favorite streaming options like Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney Plus. There are also popular social media apps like TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is still great for kids, as it has excellent parental controls through Amazon Kids. You can also sign up for Amazon Kids+ to gain access to plenty of safe content to entertain your children.

There is also Alexa support for controlling your smart home, getting information or listening to music. You can also make video calls through it.

However you plan on using the Amazon Fire HD 8, you’ll love how portable it is and how good the 13 hour of battery life is. It usually costs $100, but right now you can buy it at Best Buy for $50, saving you 50% off the regular price. Check it out now by tapping the buy button below.