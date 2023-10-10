 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

50+ Funko Pops just had their prices slashed for Prime Day — from $5

Albert Bassili
By
Image used with permission by copyright holder

While some people might think Funko Pops are a waste of money, they would clearly be wrong. Funko Pops are great little bits of decoration to have around the house or your office space and a nice little reminder of your favorite movies, characters, or really anything. Luckily, there are some great Prime Day deals from Best Buy on over 50 Funk Pops, with everything from films to games being covered. While you should absolutely check out the full sale below, we’ve collected some of our favorite Funk Pop deals that you might find fun and interesting.

What to shop for in the Funko Pops sale

Predictably, there are an absolute ton of Star Wars Funk Pops you can check out, so if you’re a Star Wars fan, you’re in luck! For starters, we have this Luke Skywalker one going for , and with that, you can also grab Leia in here 40th anniversary garb, which is pretty cool, and will also run you .  If you’re looking for another strong female character, there is the Tala Durinth Funk Pop that is going for , a big discount, and also really like this Luke Bitty Bop set that you can get for just .

Moving away from Star Wars and into the world of Marvel, there are a lot of great Funk Pops, but we’re very much torn between this Groot with detonator for or this Groot with Cheese Puffs that’s also going for . We also really like this and couple that we’d probably grab at the same time. While she was certainly divisive, we actually do love this Funk Pop of She-Hulk with the Gala look , and we similarly love this , because we’re already collecting the Groot set, so why not?

Related

Then there are the slightly more esoteric funk pops, like this incredibly Indiana Jones Boulder Escape Funk Pop , as well as this Fantasia movie poster-like Funko Pop . For example, this  is a lot of fun, as is this Christmas Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas that’s . Finally, who can say no to this cool  , and this  from The Last Crusade is great for those who are older or love the original Indiana Jones movies .

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Almost 300 Lego sets are on sale today — from $6
Lego version of the International Space Station

While many folks tend to associate Lego sets with children, there's a whole universe of toys made and targeted to adults, whether it's fancy Star Wars themed Lego sets or big architectural sets that recreate things like the Pyramids or the Eiffel Tower. So, Lego sets are really made for all ages, and with so many choices, it can be hard to pick a good set to start with, especially since some of the fancier and bigger sets, and sets attached to intellectual property, tend to come with a significant cost.

Luckily, we've done a lot of heavy lifting for you, and with almost 300 hundred Lego sets to choose from, it was a tall order. Even so, we managed to round up some of our favorite deals; whether you're buying something for a kid or yourself, we've picked a little something for everybody. That said, there are just too many Lego sets on sale to cover everything, so we encourage you to check out the full sale at Best Buy using the button below.

Read more
This deal gets you a PS5 for less than $470
The Playstation 5 system standing upright.

One of the best PlayStation deals is perfect if you don't mind buying a refurbished model. Over at Back Market, you can buy the PlayStation 5 for only $463 for a good-condition console. It's a refurbished model so it's been previously owned, however, it's verified to be fully working and comes with a one-year warranty so it's not much different compared to buying new. Your console will be repaired or replaced in the first year if the worst happens. Sounds appealing? Keep reading while we tell you more about the PlayStation 5.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5
The Sony PlayStation 5 meets the expectations we all have of the latest game consoles. It loads games within mere seconds with the best PS5 games being something truly special and including titles like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7, and God of War: Ragnarok.

Read more
Over 5,000 board games are discounted in today’s Amazon sale — from $20
Board game close up featured image

Board games offer a fantastic way to bond with family and friends or just have some fun away from modern electronics and screens. Let's be honest, every once in a while, we all need a digital detox. But whether you have a big game night planned or you're just pulling out some board games during your downtime, you'll need to be prepared, and that's a fact. You'll need a few great games on hand for when the time arises, and if you're building a collection already, well, there may be a few games you have yet to add. If that applies to you, listen up because Amazon is hosting a massive sale on board games starting today, with over 5,000 options included. It would be impossible to cover every game that's discounted, so we highly recommend browsing the sale for yourself. However, we will call out a few of our favorites and some popular games that have stellar prices. Go ahead and skim through the sale if you're ready, or keep reading for a more detailed breakdown.

Why you should shop Amazon's board game deals
It's not a stretch to say that this Amazon board games sale is massive. It absolutely is, and there's something here discounted for everyone. If you like the greats like Monopoly, Battleship, or Clue, you'll find it. There are even alternate versions of

Read more