Where to use Skandha items in Black Myth: Wukong

There are five Skandha items in Black Myth: Wukong. In fact, one of them can be obtained very early in the campaign, though the description itself seems rather confusing –you’re simply told that it was once “hidden inside Buddha’s head” and that “its secret is yet to be revealed.” With such cryptic clues, you might be wondering just what their purpose is. But don’t worry, we’ve got you all covered. Here’s our guide on where to use all Skandha items in Black Myth: Wukong. Likewise, please be reminded that this article contains minor spoilers.

Where to use all Skandha items in Black Myth: Wukong

The Black Myth: Wukong Skandha items are scattered across various regions. You need four of them to unlock a particular encounter much later in the campaign, whereupon you’ll receive the fifth item. After that, you’ll hand over all the collectibles to a certain NPC to receive a nifty reward. In any case, our guide discusses where to find all of these items based on chapter progression, as well as the secret boss fight at the end.

Chapter 1: Skandha of Form

The first Skandha item in Black Myth: Wukong can be found very early in Chapter 1. Specifically, it’s just across from the area where you fight the Bullguard. As you approach the clearing, you’ll notice a mandrill monkey scampering away from a statue head. This is your clue for most of the campaign: If you approach a statue head and a monkey runs away, it means you can find a Skandha item nearby.

Chapter 2: Skandha of Feeling

The Skandha of Feeling comes from the Shigandang secret boss in Chapter 2. It does take a bit more effort to make it spawn, since you need to obtain all six Buddha’s Eyeballs first. We’ve got all the details for you in our Buddha’s Eyeballs guide.

Chapter 3: Skandha of Thought

The Skandha of Thought comes from Valley of Ecstasy: Mindfulness Cliff. Just past the shrine, there’s a wooden walkway and, beyond that, the Non-White boss awaits. As you’re crossing the walkway, look below you to see a fallen pillar. This allows you to drop down.

Follow the pathway that loops around this area. Eventually, you’ll see a chest that contains the Fiery Gourd flask. Past that point is a statue head that has this particular key item.

Chapter 4: Skandha of Choice

This Black Myth: Wukong Skandha item can be yours as you progress further into Chapter 4’s main path. After a particularly notable boss fight in the Purifying Spring, which we don’t want to spoil here, cross the fetid bog and look at the far-left corner before going up the steps. The mandrill will scamper away as you approach, and you should be able to pick up the item.

Chapter 6: Where to find the Skandha of Consciousness

Now that you have four Skandha items, it’s time to obtain the fifth orb that you need. For this, however, you need to progress further into the campaign until you reach Chapter 6. That’s when you’ll receive the Somersault Cloud, a mount spell that lets you fly around the region.

If you’re facing the valley, keep going north and go past the golem boss that’s relaxing by the cliffside. Eventually, you’ll see a narrow gorge that lets you pass through the mountains. This leads to a wide-open desert area with a massive rock formation in the center.

If you don’t have four Skandha items with you, then nothing will happen. But if you have the necessary items, this mountain golem known as the Giant Shigandang will come to life, almost akin to the epic moments from Shadow of the Colossus. If you’re on the Somersault Cloud, it will roar and cause your magical mount to dissipate, causing you to fall down and suffer fall damage.

How to defeat the Giant Shigandang boss

The Black Myth: Wukong Giant Shigandang boss has a lot of HP. Moreover, its attacks can easily squash you if you’re not careful. In our case, we defeated this foe by staying further at the back. We simply anticipated its slam attacks, and we jumped over the shockwaves that emanated from its fists. When either or both of its fists were positioned front and center, that’s when we attacked. The moment its limbs started moving again, we stayed farther back and waited for an opportune moment.

Once the Giant Shigandang has been defeated, you’ll be able to climb up its arm. A cutscene will then play, where the mandrill gives you the fifth and final Skandha in Black Myth: Wukong.

Reward: Five Skandhas Pill

Now that you have all the Black Myth: Wukong Skandha items, it’s time to receive your reward. If you’ve already unlocked the Painted Realm NPC hub, fast travel to it and chat with the Xu Dog, the medicine vendor. A dialogue option to “Show the Five Skandhas” appears. After a short chat, the option to “Make the Five Skandhas Pill” becomes available. Select this option to receive the Five Skandhas Pill.

In any case, that does it for our guide on where to use the Skandha items in Black Myth: Wukong. The final reward here is like the Celestial Pills that you’ve found throughout the campaign. The difference is that the Five Skandhas Pill upgrades several of your attributes permanently. Lastly, you’ll also receive “The Five Skandhas” achievement for your efforts.