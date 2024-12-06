Delta Force devs warn against cheating, exploits, and … USB drives?

Tencent’s Battlefield-inspired shooter Delta Force launched yesterday as a free-to-play title. Early players are having a blast with it, and although the monetization scheme is an Orwellian nightmare, it’s still worth checking out if you love Battlefield-style gameplay and have been disappointed with DICE’s recent offerings. What’s odd, though, is the list of “risky” software Tencent warns against using.

Delta Force uses GTI Security, a real-time monitoring system that can ban players for a wide range of violations, and the devs released a full list of software that is either straight-up prohibited or just “not recommended.” Some of the software Tencent warns against is obvious — anything that you can use to cheat or exploit the game is a big no-no.

Obviously, emulation scripts, speed-hacks, and similar software is out, but so are virtual machines (something that could spell trouble for people trying to play Delta Force on a Hackintosh).

Some of the “not recommended” programs include remote access tools — and that would suggest that streaming the game from your home server is also going to raise eyebrows — as well as frame capture tools.

If you dive into a match using any of the prohibited items, it can result in a ban. It’s a bit fuzzier what happens if you use software that falls into a gray area, but it seems likely to result in in-game bugs.

Here’s the big one, though: USB drives are on the prohibited list. That’s an odd thing to include. Sure, they could potentially be used to circumvent certain anti-cheat detection, but what about players that use a connected drive for completely innocent reasons? External media is called that for a reason, so will gamers who use their machine as a Plex server need to disconnect any attached drives?

The decision raises a lot of questions, and Tencent has yet to give any answers. Here’s the full list of restricted hardware and software.

Prohibited while running Delta Force:

Hardware DMA DMA bridges KMBox Fusers Screen splitters Synchronizers USB drives Hardware macros Development boards like Arduino, etc.

Analysis Software Modifiers like Cheat Engine Ark Tools like YDARK, PCHunter, Huorong Sword Debugging tools like OllyDbg, WinDbg, x32dbg/x64dbg Analysis tools like API Monitor, Process Hacker, Process Monitor

Speed-Hack Software Speed Wizard, Speed Gear, etc.

Emulation Scripts Automated scripts capable of simulating keystrokes, such as AutoHotkey, Python, etc.

Virtual Machines Virtual environments like VMWare, KVM, VirtualBox, etc.



Not recommended while running Delta Force: