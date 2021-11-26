If you’re looking for this year’s best Black Friday gaming deal, look no further. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is on sale and it’s as low as $25 at some retailers.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy released exactly one month ago on October 26. Despite being an adaptation of a massive Marvel superhero property, its release went a bit under the radar. Weak buzz from an underwhelming E3 debut had many gamers ignoring the action-adventure title entirely when it launched. However, it launched to a wave of positive reviews, quickly positioning it as one of 2021’s best “hidden” gems (well, as “hidden” as a Marvel game can be).

In our Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy review of the game, we said “it’s the kind of game that players will emphatically recommend to others whenever it’s on sale.” True to our word, I’m here to recommend picking it up. With the price down to $25 at Walmart, that’s more than 50% off a great game that literally just came out. It even comes with an exclusive Steelbook case, buffing the deal even further.

If you happen to miss out on the Walmart sale, don’t worry. Other retailers have it as low as $27. Gamestop is even selling the Cosmic Deluxe edition of the game for $50, down from its usual $80 price tag.

As far as individual video games go, I’m confident this is the best deal you’ll find this Black Friday. The low price combined with how recent it is, and the fact that it’s a great game to boot, make this a marquee deal. If you skipped over it last month, now’s a great time to become Star-Lord and direct your merry band of cosmic misfits into battle.

After something a bit different? There are plenty of other Black Friday deals happening today.

