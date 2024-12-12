 Skip to main content
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is the next game from Naughty Dog

At The Game Awards 2024, Naughty Dog has revealed its new game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet for PlayStation 5. The game has been in development since 2020 and it is set to be the next franchise from the acclaimed The Last of Us and Uncharted developer. No release window has been confirmed yet.

The Heretic Prophet takes place thousands of years into the future, and follows the story of a woman named Jordan A. Mun, who is a bounty hunter stranded on the planet of Sempira. The planet lost communication with the outside universe hundreds of years ago, and Jordan is using everything in her skill set in order to be the first person in over 600 years to leave.

The reveal trailer shows Jordan doing what seems to be a daily routine, like freshening up and shaving her head. Jordan is played by Tati Gabrielle, who will play Nora in The Last of Us TV show’s upcoming second season. It also shows actor Kumail Nanjiani having a part in the game as Colin Graves, who seems to be a target for bounty hunters. The trailer ends with Jordan taking out her red laser sword and fighting a giant robot.

Director Neil Druckmann says that this will be Naughty Dog’s most creative and wild story yet filled with emotional moments and character development. The game’s soundtrack will be a collaboration between Trent Renzor and Atticus Ross.

Back in February, a trademark for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet appeared in the United States, Europe, and Australia. Currently, Naughty Dog has two single-player games in development, and it looks like The Heretic Prophet is one of them.

