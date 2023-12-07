Play Xbox and Steam on the move: Logitech G Cloud is $50 off

Gamers who want a handheld gaming console but are looking for alternatives to Nintendo Switch deals may want to check out the Logitech G Cloud, which is currently available from Best Buy for a cheaper price than usual. Instead of $350, it will be yours for just $300, for savings of $50. We’re not sure how long this bargain will last though, so you’re going to have to read on quickly to find out if this is the perfect portable gaming device for you. If you take too much time, you may miss out on the discount.

Why you should buy the Logitech G Cloud

Unlike the Nintendo Switch that primarily uses game cards or downloaded digital copies of games, the Logitech G Cloud is designed to stream games from the cloud. With a subscription, you’ll be able to access the massive libraries of Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now, and you can keep playing as long as you have a stable internet connection. You can link the Logitech G Cloud to any Wi-Fi network, or even tap your phone’s mobile hotspot so you can play while you’re on the go. You’ll also be able to use the handheld gaming console for remote play with the Xbox Remote Play app and Steam Link app, allowing you to get on your games on these platforms while you’re away as if you’re at home.

The Logitech G Cloud is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and 4GB of RAM, which doesn’t look powerful on paper but that’s fine since you won’t be running your games natively. These specifications, however, ensure smooth operation on the device’s menu through its 7-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The Logitech G Cloud can run for more than 12 hours on a single charge, and it’s pretty easy to hold as it only weighs about 16 ounces.

Trending Deal:

The Logitech G Cloud addresses a specific need for gamers, and it does it very well. The handheld gaming console is an excellent gift idea for yourself this holiday season, especially since it’s discounted to $300 from Best Buy. There’s no telling how much time is remaining for you to take advantage of the $50 in savings on its original price of $350, so you’re going to have to act fast. If you want the Logitech G Cloud as your next gaming device, add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations