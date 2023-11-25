If you thought you missed this year’s VR headset Black Friday deals, think again because there are still some offers that remain available, including Best Buy’s $50 discount for the Meta Quest 2. That brings the device’s price down to $250 from $300, for an affordable way of jumping into virtual reality. We don’t know how much time is left for you to take advantage of this bargain, and it’s unclear if it will stay up through Cyber Monday, so it’s highly recommended that you push through with the purchase right now just to be sure that you enjoy the savings.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 2 VR headset

The Meta Quest 3 is already out, but the Meta Quest 2 remains a worthwhile purchase as the best VR headset on a budget — other standalone VR headsets with similar prices simply can’t compete, according to our Meta Quest 3 versus Meta Quest 2 comparison. Further cutting down on costs is that as an all-in-one VR headset, you don’t need a powerful PC or video game console to pair with the Meta Quest 2, as it’s equipped with its own processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1, 6GB of RAM, and a 128GB storage capacity. You have the option of connecting it to a PC to be able to run SteamVR titles though.

The Meta Quest 2 features 1832 x 1920 resolution per eye with a 90Hz refresh rate, with the virtual reality immersion further elevated by the VR headset’s 3D positional audio, hand tracking, and haptic feedback. It lets you play the best Meta Quest 2 games, while also enabling access to social spaces and multiplayer arenas, so it’s more than just a gaming device.

