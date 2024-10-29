 Skip to main content
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind brings the 1990s home this December

You can celebrate everything that is the 1990s on December 10, 2024, when Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind launches across PC and consoles, developer Digital Eclipse announced Tuesday.

The game, which was announced during Summer Game Fest 2024, is now available for preorder across all platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Steam, and Nintendo Switch for $35.

Digital Eclipse is known for its remaster-museum games like The Making of Karateka and the upcoming Tetris Forever. Rita’s Rewind is a bit of a direction shift for the studio, as it’s a more modern brawler with a retro bent. What starts off as a classic 2D beat-’em-up raises the stakes by letting you actually pilot a Megazord in epic boss battles reminiscent of the TV show by transitioning to a 3D Z-axis perspective. Then, once you defeat the first boss, it’ll shift into a 2.5D fighting game.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Digital Eclipse said the game came out of wanting to make the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 16-bit arcade game that the fans never got. The game will take you through scenes and familiar moments from the show thanks to Rita’s new time travel abilities, so it’s both a twist on classic genres and a nostalgic flashback.

“Our goal with Rita’s Rewind is to make a game that could have existed, and certainly should have existed, but probably wouldn’t have existed with all this variety in one place,” the post reads.

As for all these gameplay styles, the studio’s content editor wrote that it wanted to change up the repetitive nature of side-scrolling brawlers. Rita’s Rewind is still around 70% beat-’em-up, but it wanted to make sure players wouldn’t get bored.

“Mixing all these different genres felt like the right thing to do to keep Rita’s Rewind perpetually fresh, but it was a heck of a lot of fun for us, too,” the post reads. “We’re hoping that mixing in racing, blasting, and punching will make Rita’s Rewind a thrill for players who have always dreamed about what Jason, Trini, Zack, Billy, and Kimberly’s game would have been like had they walked into an arcade in the mid-1990s.”

