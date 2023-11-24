 Skip to main content
I can’t live without this mobile gaming controller, and it’s on sale for Black Friday

Tomas Franzese
By
The Razer Kishi V2 holds a phone playing Cyberpunk 2077.
Razer

Mobile gaming doesn’t have the best reputation. Back when the market was still emerging, phones tended to have lackluster specs compared to home consoles and featured games with frustrating monetization methods. As someone who plays many games for my job covering the video game industry, I’ve found myself gaming on mobile more and more for multiple reasons. And when doing so, I almost always use the same mobile gaming controller: the Razer Kishi V2.

This Black Friday, both the iPhone and Android versions of the Razer Kishi V2 are discounted by up to $30 from the usual $100 price tag. After over a year-and-a-half of use, I recommend picking up a Razer Kishi V2 because mobile gaming is only getting better.

Although many mobile gaming controller options exist, few feel as high-quality as the Razer Kishi V2. The controller is sturdy, with a stable bridge providing a good backbone between its two halves. Then there’s the microswitch buttons that give more tactical feedback than the buttons on many third-party controllers. For those playing at home, the Razer Kishi V2 also has a USB-C port for passthrough charging and requires no power source of its own. There are even multifunction buttons and a dedicated app that can provide further control customization (and even enable controller compatibility with some touch-only games).

I gave the Razer Kishi V2 four stars when I reviewed it in June 2022 and stand by everything I said about it at the time. The controller still works and is in excellent condition over a year-and-a-half later and lots of traveling. Over time, I’ve only found more and more uses for it. As Netflix has ramped up its gaming efforts, I used it for games like Shatter Remastered and Dead Cells, and will likely use it again for Death’s Door next year. I also do quite a bit of cloud gaming with the Razer Kishi V2, specifically Xbox Cloud Gaming, as the Razer Kishi V2’s buttons align nicely with those on an Xbox controller.

Most recently, I got into the likes of Thirsty Suitors and Venba through cloud gaming while I was traveling to BlizzCon 2023. Being slower, narrative-based experiences, both worked on mobile and with cloud gaming, felt good to play on a controller, and gave me ample time to get into each game before returning home and completing them on a console. I’ve also used it to play Loddlenaut via Steam Link when visiting my parents. I might have skipped these indies entirely had I not had a comfortable way to check them out on mobile at that moment, but the Razer Kishi V2 was there to help me.

And while I use a Google Pixel phone and personally use the Android-compatible version of the Razer Kishi V2, the iPhone version of the controller is nearly identical. Apple’s gaming efforts are also ramping up, so it would be wise to pick a mobile controller ahead of a rush of ports. In addition to Apple Arcade, the A17 Pro chip allows multiple console-quality Resident Evil games, Death Stranding, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage to run on the latest iPad and iPhone 15 Pro. We’re getting to a point where, in terms of game quality, console and mobile games might be getting more ubiquitous.

That said, touchscreen controls made for most console-to-mobile ports aren’t too comfortable to use, and it’s much more enjoyable to use a good mobile gaming controller for the best experience. At a discounted price, the Razer Kishi V2 would definitely be my recommended option for that.

