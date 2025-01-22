A Sega Account can earn you perks, in-game items, and much more

Sega now has its own account, similar to existing systems for Xbox, PlayStation, and Blizzard. And like those other systems, it gives users free perks — starting with a costume for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Sega revealed the system in a notice on its website that laid out the rules and regulations, as well as the benefits.
“By creating a SEGA Account, you’ll receive the latest news about SEGA/ATLUS games, events, and promotions. Additionally, your SEGA Account grants you access to exclusive bonuses and the ability to link accounts on various gaming platforms!” the notice reads. The announcement isn’t a long one, but it does hint at more features coming in the near future.
That first bonus outfit is the same one you’d receive for signing up for Sega’s mailing list. As long as you make an account before March 7, you’ll receive the outfit. Sega has given no hints about what other perks might come as a result of the account, but it’s not a huge leap to expect a “supply box” or something similar to what Phantasy Star Online 2 players receive from Prime Gaming.
Rumors in December 2024 suggested Sega might be considering its own game subscription service. The company’s new account could certainly be related to this service, but it might also be a way to simplify log-ins. If you play a Sega or Atlus title that requires you to log in, like Phantasy Star Online, then a single account would simplify security credentials across different games.
Other theories suggest the Sega Account is just the start of a Game Pass-like subscription service, or perhaps the first steps in creating a centralized gaming hub like Ubisoft seeks to do with Assassin’s Creed Infinity.
It’s still early days for the Sega Account, but you can expect more information — including concrete details and a list of reasons to sign up — in the days to come. Really, though, all Sega needs to do is make the Sega Genesis 6-Pak available for free and it will have more sign-ups than it knows what to do with.