A Sega Account can earn you perks, in-game items, and much more

The Like a Dragon series absolutely loves including old Sega titles within the series. In past games, these typically were kept at the various Sega arcades around the different maps, but for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, times have changed and Kiryu can now play some classic games from the past in the comfort of his own hideout. The downside to this, though, is that you have to track down all the individual games if you want to play them. There are a total of 12 different retro games from the old Master System. While you only need to play five to earn the Retro Gamer trophy/achievement, you do need to find and try out all 12 to complete the log in the Akame Network fully. No need to write down passcodes or call a hotline for tips, here's where you can grab all the Master System games in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

All Master System game locations

You can't access the Master System in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name until you get to Chapter 3. At this point, you will have access to your hideout and can enter the room on the west side with the controller icon to find a storage room with a little CRT and Master System. Make sure you actually play each game at least once after collecting them to fill out the log and get your trophy/achievement.

Alex Kidd Miracle World

Take a stroll down Castle Central Street and stand outside the Gambling Hall. On top of one of the pink umbrellas is a grab prompt to snag this cart.

Flicky

Over in Sotenbori, go along the W Sotenbori Footpath on the north side of the river. Once again, keep an eye out on top of the umbrellas opposite the water for a grab prompt.

Galaxy Force

For a simple, and actually logical, way to get your hands on a Master System game, go to Ebisu Pawn on E Shofukucho Street. Galaxy Force will be on sale for just 5,500 yen.

Quartet

Time to get your gambling skills up to par at the Castle casino. Play whatever game you like until you save up 2,500 chips to buy Quartet from the exchange desk.

Enduro Racer

The next set of games is tied to finding specific locker keys, a staple collectible in the Like a Dragon series. For Enduro Racer, you need to get locker key I4, which is on the southeast corner of the Sotenbori River. From the Bishamon Bridge, look to the right for a tree on the upper part of the path along the bank. There will be a grab prompt here to snag this key. Use it on its associated locker to get the game.

Fantasy Zone II

Next, we need to hunt down locker key F4. This one is down south of W Shufukucho Street in the narrow gap between the Gambling Hall and the building next to it. You can fit in but will get the grab prompt as usual.

Alien Syndrome

The final game kept in a locker is Alien Syndrom, which needs the F1 key. This key can't be picked up until at least Chapter 3 when you gain access to the Daidoji Hideout. Once you do, go into the entrance and the key will be lying in the hallway.

Global Defense

The final key is another easy one. In the Castle, go into the Gambling Hall and rack up 2,500 or more points however you like. Take them to the exchange desk and you can get yourself the last Master System game.