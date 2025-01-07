How to get the Mermaid Pendant in Stardew Valley

Unlike in games like Stardew Valley, there are no tips and tricks you can check for how to get someone to marry you. It is a lot more complicated than learning someone’s favorite gift and giving it to them until they love you, sadly. What is easy is knowing how to get a ring when you are ready to propose, but that’s not how it works in this farming sim.

Instead of a ring, you need to get a Mermaid Pendant when you’re ready to pop the question, but this isn’t something you can pick up at the local jewelry store or even the elusive Bookseller. If you want to commit to your relationship for good, here’s how to get a Mermaid Pendant.

How to get a Mermaid Pendant

The Mermaid Pendant is required to propose to the villager of your choice, but only after you have met a few conditions. First, you need to have reached a 10-heart friendship level with them by talking to them, giving them gifts, and doing tasks for them. You also need to be sure to have given them a bouquet while at eight hearts.

If you haven’t already, you also need to upgrade your house at least once to allow for a partner to move in with you.

With all that ready, you can get the Mermaid Pendant by speaking to the Old Mariner on the bridge that you need to repair with 300 wood. He appears there between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on rainy days, so check the weather to know when to make a trip. He will sell the Mermaid Pendant to you for 5,000g. You can’t sell it once you have it, and you also can’t give it to someone else if you’re already married.