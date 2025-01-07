 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to get the Mermaid Pendant in Stardew Valley

By
The old mariner selling a mermaid pendant in Stardew Valley.
ConcernedApe

Unlike in games like Stardew Valley, there are no tips and tricks you can check for how to get someone to marry you. It is a lot more complicated than learning someone’s favorite gift and giving it to them until they love you, sadly. What is easy is knowing how to get a ring when you are ready to propose, but that’s not how it works in this farming sim.

Instead of a ring, you need to get a Mermaid Pendant when you’re ready to pop the question, but this isn’t something you can pick up at the local jewelry store or even the elusive Bookseller. If you want to commit to your relationship for good, here’s how to get a Mermaid Pendant.

Recommended Videos

How to get a Mermaid Pendant

The old mariner selling a mermaid pendant in Stardew Valley.
ConcernedApe

The Mermaid Pendant is required to propose to the villager of your choice, but only after you have met a few conditions. First, you need to have reached a 10-heart friendship level with them by talking to them, giving them gifts, and doing tasks for them. You also need to be sure to have given them a bouquet while at eight hearts.

Related

If you haven’t already, you also need to upgrade your house at least once to allow for a partner to move in with you.

With all that ready, you can get the Mermaid Pendant by speaking to the Old Mariner on the bridge that you need to repair with 300 wood. He appears there between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on rainy days, so check the weather to know when to make a trip. He will sell the Mermaid Pendant to you for 5,000g. You can’t sell it once you have it, and you also can’t give it to someone else if you’re already married.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
How to get all pets in Stardew Valley
Standing beside pet dog in Stardew Valley.

Although having a pet cat or dog has been a longtime feature in Stardew Valley, the significant 1.6 update has allowed players to own more than just one pet. Not only that, but developer ConcernedApe added turtles as an entirely new type of pet to this charming farming simulator.

Adopting more pets isn't as easy as it may sound, and you'll have to prove that you can take care of more than just one creature at a time. If you're ready to take that leap and want as many pets as possible in Stardew Valley, we'll explain how you can adopt more animals in the 1.6 update, which is now available for console and mobile.
How to adopt more pets in Stardew Valley
Aside from the pet that everyone gets at the start of a Stardew Valley playthrough, players can adopt additional pets once they've reached maximum friendship levels with their main pet. Players will get their first pet for free during their first spring once they've earned at least 1,000 gold. Marnie will appear outside their door with a dog or a cat, depending on which animal they chose as their favorite during character creation.

Read more
Stardew Valley tips for beginners: farming basics, romance, upgrades, and more
Stardew Valley farm overview at night.

After springing from the mind of Eric Barone (better known as ConcernedApe), Stardew Valley became a monumental success in 2016 and is still widely played to this day thanks to constant updates, despite not being cross-platform. Inspired by the beloved Harvest Moon series, Stardew Valley has you take over your late grandfather's farm in Pelican Town. Along the way, you can start a family with one of the bachelors or bachelorettes, revitalize the community center, and turn your humble farm into a money-making machine.

Stardew Valley is a game where you can play for hundreds of hours and still not discover everything it has to offer, especially with all the best mods and cheats. Beginners may find it daunting and not know where to start, so we'll guide you along the way with the right tips and tricks on how to grow a successful farm and life in Pelican Town.
Farming crops

Read more
How to get the Beamsmasher in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
A soldier shooting a beamshamsher in Black Ops 6.

There's a lot to learn when diving into the Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Besides finding the Pack-A-Punch machines, Wonder Weapons are probably the most sought-after secrets on Liberty Falls and Terminus. We already covered how to get the Jet Gun on Liberty Falls, but the Beamsmasher is just as tricky to find on Terminus. Here's a full step-by-step guide on building this wonderful weapon.

Read more