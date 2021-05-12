Back to Menu
Headphone Reviews
Best Headphones
The best headphones for 2021
By
Simon Cohen
,
Nick Woodard
,
Jaron Schneider
The best wireless headphones for 2021
By
Simon Cohen
,
Nick Woodard
The best cheap headphones for 2021
Home Theater
The best headphones under $100
Home Theater
The best earbuds for 2021
Home Theater
Latest Headphone Reviews
Marshall Monitor II ANC review: Rock out for hours in total comfort
Stylish noise-canceling cans have a high-energy sound and big battery life.
By
Simon Cohen
Focal Celestee headphone review: True audio bliss
The Focal Celestee have a shocker of a price tag. But how is the sound? We take a deep dive to find out.
By
Caleb Denison
Master & Dynamic MW08 review: Revel in the sublime sound
Though pricey, they look stunning, with sound quality and battery life to match.
By
Simon Cohen
1More ComfoBuds Pro review: Affordably awesome ANC
They may not equal Apple's AirPods Pro, but for $95 -- and with surprisingly good ANC -- they don't have to.
By
Simon Cohen
Klipsch T5 II true wireless earbuds review: Never mind AirPods
The T5 were already great wireless earbuds, but the T5 II bring improvements.
By
Caleb Denison
Marshall Mode II review: Light as a feather, loud as hell
Tiny, stylish, and incredibly loud, Marshall's Mode II are the true wireless earbuds for those about to rock.
By
Simon Cohen
Bowers and Wilkins PX7 Carbon Edition headphone review: Way too fun
From gaming to Zoom meetings, the Bowers and Wilkins PX7 Carbon headphones offer simply superb sound.
By
Caleb Denison
KEF Mu3 true wireless earbuds review: Beauty and the beat
Sound quality, battery life rock, but KEF may have left too many features out.
By
Simon Cohen
Nuheara IQbuds2 Max review: They’ll level-up your listening
With hearing aid tech and superb ANC, these go way further than most other earbuds
By
Simon Cohen
Apple AirPods Max review: Most fun headphones ever
Apple's first over-ear headphones are top performers in almost every regard.
By
Caleb Denison
More Headphone Reviews
Sony WF-SP800N review: Elite earbuds for every athlete
JBL Reflect Mini NC review: Almost perfect workout buds
Earin A-3 earbuds review: Good things come in small packages
Oppo Enco X review: Android-friendly AirPods Pro killers
1More ComfoBuds Review: Small and comfy AirPods alternatives
Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro review: Affordably awesome
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review: I can hear clearly now
Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch review: Thumping bass, delicate looks
RHA TrueControl ANC earbuds review: A lesson in ear-gonomics
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review: Best ANC Buds
Jabra Elite 85t review: The best AirPods Pro alternative
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming review: Lost in translation
Sony WF-1000XM3 review: Still superb, but no longer unique
Amazon Echo Buds review: The best earbuds for Alexa fans
Jabra Elite Active 75t review: The best buds for blocking noise and water
Jabra Elite 75t review: ANC makes awesome earbuds better
Beats Flex review: More bass, more battery, half the price
1More True Wireless ANC review: Almost an AirPods Pro contender
Adidas RPD-01 Review: Good sound, few features
Fauna audio glasses review: Don’t sound great, yet hard to hate
1
2
3
