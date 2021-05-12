Headphone Reviews

Best Headphones

The best headphones for 2021

By Simon Cohen, Nick Woodard, Jaron Schneider
Sony WH-1000XM4

The best wireless headphones for 2021

By Simon Cohen, Nick Woodard
Image of Letscom headphones

The best cheap headphones for 2021

The Best Headphones Under $100

The best headphones under $100

apple airpods pro review db 12

The best earbuds for 2021

Latest Headphone Reviews

Marshall Monitor II ANC review: Rock out for hours in total comfort

Stylish noise-canceling cans have a high-energy sound and big battery life.
By Simon Cohen
Marshall Monitor II ANC

Focal Celestee headphone review: True audio bliss

The Focal Celestee have a shocker of a price tag. But how is the sound? We take a deep dive to find out.
By Caleb Denison
Focal Celestee Headphones

Master & Dynamic MW08 review: Revel in the sublime sound

Though pricey, they look stunning, with sound quality and battery life to match.
By Simon Cohen
Master & Dynamic MW08

1More ComfoBuds Pro review: Affordably awesome ANC

They may not equal Apple's AirPods Pro, but for $95 -- and with surprisingly good ANC -- they don't have to.
By Simon Cohen
man on phone wearing 1more comfobuds pro

Klipsch T5 II true wireless earbuds review: Never mind AirPods

The T5 were already great wireless earbuds, but the T5 II bring improvements.
By Caleb Denison
klipsch t5 ii true wireless earbuds review ry 3

Marshall Mode II review: Light as a feather, loud as hell

Tiny, stylish, and incredibly loud, Marshall's Mode II are the true wireless earbuds for those about to rock.
By Simon Cohen
Marshall Mode II

Bowers and Wilkins PX7 Carbon Edition headphone review: Way too fun

From gaming to Zoom meetings, the Bowers and Wilkins PX7 Carbon headphones offer simply superb sound.
By Caleb Denison
bowers and wilkins px7 carbon edition wireless anc headhpone review b w headphones ry 4

KEF Mu3 true wireless earbuds review: Beauty and the beat

Sound quality, battery life rock, but KEF may have left too many features out.
By Simon Cohen
KEF Mu3 True Wireless Earbuds

Nuheara IQbuds2 Max review: They’ll level-up your listening

With hearing aid tech and superb ANC, these go way further than most other earbuds
By Simon Cohen
Nuheara IQBuds2 Max

Apple AirPods Max review: Most fun headphones ever

Apple's first over-ear headphones are top performers in almost every regard.
By Caleb Denison
Apple AirPods Max
More Headphone Reviews

Sony WF-SP800N review: Elite earbuds for every athlete

sony wf sp800n review featured

JBL Reflect Mini NC review: Almost perfect workout buds

JBL Reflect Mini NC

Earin A-3 earbuds review: Good things come in small packages

Earin A-3 true wireless earbuds

Oppo Enco X review: Android-friendly AirPods Pro killers

Oppo Enco X

1More ComfoBuds Review: Small and comfy AirPods alternatives

1More Comfobuds

Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro review: Affordably awesome

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review: I can hear clearly now

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with Galaxy Buds Pro

Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch review: Thumping bass, delicate looks

cambridge audio melomania touch review open case hand

RHA TrueControl ANC earbuds review: A lesson in ear-gonomics

RHA TrueControl ANC true wireless earbuds

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review: Best ANC Buds

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Jabra Elite 85t review: The best AirPods Pro alternative

Jabra Elite 85t

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming review: Lost in translation

bose quietcomfort 35 ii gaming review boseqc35iigaming1

Sony WF-1000XM3 review: Still superb, but no longer unique

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds

Amazon Echo Buds review: The best earbuds for Alexa fans

Amazon Echo Buds case open

Jabra Elite Active 75t review: The best buds for blocking noise and water

Jabra Elite Active 75t

Jabra Elite 75t review: ANC makes awesome earbuds better

Jabra elite 75t true wireless headphones

Beats Flex review: More bass, more battery, half the price

Beats Flex

1More True Wireless ANC review: Almost an AirPods Pro contender

1More True Wireless ANC

Adidas RPD-01 Review: Good sound, few features

adidas rpd 01 review 5

Fauna audio glasses review: Don’t sound great, yet hard to hate

fauna audio glasses review 1
