 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Meze Audio debuts its lightest and most affordable open-back headphones

By
Meze Audio 105 AER open-back headphones.
Meze Audio

Romanian company Meze Audio has developed a cultlike following among audiophiles for its selection of uncompromising (and expensive) open-back and closed-back wired headphones. With prices that soar as high as $4,000, Meze’s products haven’t always been very accessible. However, its latest open-back model — the 105 AER — may bring many more folks under the Meze tent. At $399, the 105 AER are the company’s most affordable open-back headphones to-date, as well as its lightest. They’ll be available from mezeaudio.com in early December.

Meze Audio 105 AER open-back headphones.
Meze Audio

The 105 AER’s design is a clear evolution from the more expensive 109 Pro ($799), with Meze’s signature self-adjusting headband and generously padded over-ear cushions. Where these new cans carve their own path is by using a different mix of materials and shapes. The 105 AER use cast zinc alloy, stamped manganese spring steel, and polyurethane (PU) leather in the headband design, but avoid the 109 Pro’s use of wood, which may help to explain the weight difference: 11.8 ounces for the 105 AER versus 13 ounces for the 109 Pro.

Meze Audio 105 AER open-back headphones.
Meze Audio

Meze says the 105 AER’s 50mm dynamic drivers, which are “rich in detail, versatile and perfectly suited for all genres of music,” have been given a more refined voicing, with a “a slight emphasis on bass and sub-bass capabilities.”

Recommended Videos

The 105 AER share the 109 Pro’s hi-res audio-friendly and wide frequency response (5Hz-30kHz), as well as their sensitivity (112 decibels SPL at 1kHz, 1 milliwatt). But the new cans have a slightly higher impedance at 42 ohms (versus 40 ohms for the 109 Pro).

Related

As with many of Meze’s other headphones, the 105 AER use a modular design. They can be taken apart and individual parts and components can be replaced or repaired, extending the lifetime of these open-back cans.

The 105 AER come with Meze’s double-sided, 3.5mm Kevlar-coated 1.8-meter (5.9-foot) cable and a hard case.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
In (mostly) eschewing its app, Sonos did the Ace headphones a favor
Sonos Ace inside travel case.

The idea of Sonos headphones has been around for years. Back into the previous decade, even. And while we await the first Sonos Ace review to arrive, it’s worth pondering a few things.

No, not why Sonos is making headphones. That comes down to basic business strategies, and it’s something that CEO Patrick Spence has been plenty clear about in the months leading up to the Sonos Ace announcement. You make things to make money, and Sonos expects the Ace to “drive immediate revenue.” (In other words, Sonos expects people will definitely buy them.)

Read more
Sennheiser’s HD 620S closed-back cans have an open-back soul
Sennheiser HD 620S closed-back headphones.

Sennheiser has a new set of wired audiophile headphones, and while they may look a lot like the brand's famous open-back cans, the HD 620S are completely enclosed. They can be preordered starting May 7 for $350, with shipping beginning on June 6.

The HD 620S are something of a departure for Sennheiser, which has traditionally stuck with open-back headphone designs. The move was prompted by customer feedback, according to the company. “The hi-fi community has clamored for a headphone with the best traits from our 600 series," said Jermo Koehnke, audiophile product manager, "yet isolates them from distractions at work, home, or in-between.”

Read more
Focal debuts its most affordable open- and closed-back headphones
Focal Azurys and Hadenys wired headphones.

French hi-fi company Focal is known for it superb lines of speakers and headphones. It is not, however, known for its accessible prices. And while its latest wired headphones may still be out of reach for many, the Focal Hadenys and Azurys are the company's most affordable open- and closed-back models so far, with prices that start at $549. They'll be available from Focal and select retailer starting in June.

The two headphones share the same M-shaped 40mm aluminum/magnesium drivers that Focal uses on its Bathys wireless cans, which bodes well for their audio quality. Our Bathys reviewer called their sound "transcendent," a word that doesn't get used very often in our headphone reviews.

Read more