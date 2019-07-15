Share

We were excited when Amazon and Chamberlain dropped the price for the myQ Smart Garage Opener hub from $80 to $40 during an early June sale. Amazon went further with an even deeper discount for Prime Day 2019. Smart home device deals are always a focus during Prime Days. The myQ Hub is compatible with Key by Amazon, a Prime service that delivers Amazon orders inside garages in select areas, so Amazon has another motivation to cut the price. If you want to add visual monitoring to your garage, Amazon also bundles the myQ Smart Garage Door Opener hub with an Amazon Cloud Cam indoor security camera.

Prime Day has just started, and already smart home device deals make us wish we had unlimited personal budgets. The excellent prices on the two myQ Smart Garage Opener hub deals can help you save up to $86.

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 — $20 off

If the prospect of checking and opening or closing your garage door with your smartphone whether you’re in the family room or miles away at a family reunion is appealing, this smart home device could be the answer. Chamberlain’s myQ Smart Garage Opener hub is compatible with almost all garage door openers with security eye sensors built since 1993. You can check if your opener is compatible here, but unless your door lacks a pair of light beam sensors that stop the door’s movement when someone breaks the beam by walking between them, you’re most likely good to go. The hub connects to your home Wi-Fi network and then to an iOS or Android smartphone via the myQ App.

After you install the hub and the smartphone app, you can configure the hub to send an alert to your phone whenever the garage door opens or closes. Other features include guest capability that enables three additional people to control your garage door. The guest feature is a necessity for additional family members and a great convenience if you want a neighbor to check your house or put packages in your garage when you’re away.

Not long ago, the myQ Smart Garage Opener hub’s usual selling price was $80, but then it was readjusted to $50. With today’s Amazon Prime Day deal you can buy a myQ hub for only $30, a small price to pay to be able to monitor and open or close your garage from any location.

myQ Smart Garage Door Opener (Chamberlain MYQ-G0301) + Amazon Cloud Cam — $86 off



Amazon’s Cloud Cam is a valuable companion product for the myQ Smart Garage Opener hub because it adds visual monitoring via 1080p HD video recording plus two-way audio so you can talk with anyone who enters your garage.

Usually selling for $186 if purchased separately, the myQ Smart Garage Hub and Amazon Cloud Cam bundle in on sale for $100 for Prime Day. If you want to add smart control to your garage opener and would also like to see who enters and leaves your garage, this bundle is an excellent bargain.

