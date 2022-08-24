7 of the best budget smart home devices under $100

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Building a smart home doesn’t have to be expensive. In fact, there are tons of great smart locks, speakers, plugs, cameras, and more that clock in under $100 each. Whether you’re just getting started on your smart home journey or want to add a few cool products to your house, these seven devices have tons of functionality without the hefty price tags. Everything listed below costs less than $100, although most can be had for less than $50. Here are the best budget smart home devices of 2022.

Google Nest Mini

A smart speaker that won't break the bank

Read our in-depth review Pros Quick responses

Adjusts sound based on background noise

Eco-friendly materials

Affordable price Cons Max volume could be louder

Same look as the previous model

The Google Nest Mini is small but mighty. Offering impressive sound for a $50 speaker, the Nest Mini is the perfect option for folks just starting to piece together their smart home. Not only does it work as a great central hub for all your other gadgets (thanks to built-in Google Assistant), but its minimal design allows it to fit anywhere in your home.

Amazon Smart Plug

An inexpensive way to automate appliances

Pros Affordable

Works with Alexa

No smart home hub required Cons Not compatible with HomeKit or Google Assistant

Smart plugs don’t sound very exciting, but you’d be shocked at their versatility. These affordable gadgets can be used to remotely turn on devices such as lights, fans, and other appliances – giving your “dumb” electronics a bit of “smart” functionality. Amazon Smart Plugs are some of the best on the market, and they clock in at a wallet-friendly $25.

Ring Video Doorbell (Wired)

Affordable doorbell with some smarts

Read our in-depth review Pros Delightful installation

No need to charge

Great app

Crisp, clear video Cons Bypasses wired chime

Narrow field of view

If you don’t mind doing a bit of rewiring, the Ring Video Doorbell (Wired) is an absolute steal. Priced at $65, you’ll get video monitoring of your front door, along with the ability to talk with folks outside via a smartphone app. You can even set up notifications to alert you when someone walks by your front door.

Sengled Smart Bulb

Improve the ambiance for $10

Pros Affordable

Intuitive smartphone app Cons Only produces white light

The Sengled Smart Bulb offers an easy way to quickly change the atmosphere of your home. Whether you want to dim the lights for a romantic dinner or schedule them to turn off when it's time to go to bed, these affordable smart bulbs bring plenty of functionality to the table. All the action is powered by an intuitive smartphone app that lets you control their performance remotely.

Wyze Thermostat

Save on heating bills

Read our in-depth review Pros Affordable cost

Sensors feature an always-on display

Easy-to-use and versatile smartphone app Cons Installation can be a pain

Although it doesn’t have some of the smart learning features of more expensive smart thermostats, the Wyze Thermostat offers a wealth of functionality for $79. Set daily schedules, remotely adjust the temperature, or check your usage to receive basic tips on lowering your bills. All of that and more is possible with this budget device. Check out these thermostat tips to make the most of this Wyze.

Wyze Cam v3

Added security for under $40

Read our in-depth review Pros Very affordable

Works both indoors and outdoors

More detail with color night vision

Tons of security controls Cons Integrated power cord

The Wyze Cam 3 can be used either indoors or outdoors, and although you’ll need to pay for a monthly subscription to access premium features, there’s still a lot to like about this $30 camera. Color night vision, two-way audio, HD video capture, and a mini siren make it easy to keep tabs on your home when away on vacation or out grabbing groceries.

If you don't want to pay a subscription, check out these security cameras that don't require a monthly fee.

You may have noticed that several entries on this list are from the same company — Wyze. The manufacturer has established itself as one of the most popular choices for budget smart home products, thanks to sleek designs and reliable construction. The Wyze products listed above are some of the best (and most affordable) in its catalog.

Beyond Wyze, most smart home companies offer a few budget products in their lineup. We’d recommend steering clear of unknown manufacturers you’ll find on Amazon, as these products might carry a low-price tag but are often built to low-quality standards and won’t survive long before needing to be replaced. Instead, stick to trusted companies (Wyze, Amazon, Google, Samsung, Ecobee, etc.) even if it means spending a few more bucks.

