7 of the best budget smart home devices under $100

Jon Bitner
By

Building a smart home doesn’t have to be expensive. In fact, there are tons of great smart locks, speakers, plugs, cameras, and more that clock in under $100 each. Whether you’re just getting started on your smart home journey or want to add a few cool products to your house, these seven devices have tons of functionality without the hefty price tags. Everything listed below costs less than $100, although most can be had for less than $50. Here are the best budget smart home devices of 2022.

Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen (Chalk)

Google Nest Mini

A smart speaker that won't break the bank
Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon Smart Plug

An inexpensive way to automate appliances
Ring Video Doorbell Wired

Ring Video Doorbell (Wired)

Affordable doorbell with some smarts
Sengled Smart Bulb

Sengled Smart Bulb

Improve the ambiance for $10
Wyze Thermostat

Wyze Thermostat

Save on heating bills
Wyze Cam V3

Wyze Cam v3

Added security for under $40
nest mini review 2 google 2nd gen feat

Google Nest Mini

A smart speaker that won't break the bank

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Quick responses
  • Adjusts sound based on background noise
  • Eco-friendly materials
  • Affordable price
Cons
  • Max volume could be louder
  • Same look as the previous model

The Google Nest Mini is small but mighty. Offering impressive sound for a $50 speaker, the Nest Mini is the perfect option for folks just starting to piece together their smart home. Not only does it work as a great central hub for all your other gadgets (thanks to built-in Google Assistant), but its minimal design allows it to fit anywhere in your home.

Coffee maker plugged into the Amazon Smart Plug on a kitchen counter.

Amazon Smart Plug

An inexpensive way to automate appliances

Pros
  • Affordable
  • Works with Alexa
  • No smart home hub required
Cons
  • Not compatible with HomeKit or Google Assistant

Smart plugs don’t sound very exciting, but you’d be shocked at their versatility. These affordable gadgets can be used to remotely turn on devices such as lights, fans, and other appliances – giving your “dumb” electronics a bit of “smart” functionality. Amazon Smart Plugs are some of the best on the market, and they clock in at a wallet-friendly $25.

trashed 35 52 ring doorbell wired leader

Ring Video Doorbell (Wired)

Affordable doorbell with some smarts

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Delightful installation
  • No need to charge
  • Great app
  • Crisp, clear video
Cons
  • Bypasses wired chime
  • Narrow field of view

If you don’t mind doing a bit of rewiring, the Ring Video Doorbell (Wired) is an absolute steal. Priced at $65, you’ll get video monitoring of your front door, along with the ability to talk with folks outside via a smartphone app. You can even set up notifications to alert you when someone walks by your front door.

Soft White Sengled Smart Wi-Fi LED A19 Bulb
Sengled

Sengled Smart Bulb

Improve the ambiance for $10

Pros
  • Affordable
  • Intuitive smartphone app
Cons
  • Only produces white light

The Sengled Smart Bulb offers an easy way to quickly change the atmosphere of your home. Whether you want to dim the lights for a romantic dinner or schedule them to turn off when it's time to go to bed, these affordable smart bulbs bring plenty of functionality to the table. All the action is powered by an intuitive smartphone app that lets you control their performance remotely.

wyze smart thermostat review

Wyze Thermostat

Save on heating bills

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Affordable cost
  • Sensors feature an always-on display
  • Easy-to-use and versatile smartphone app
Cons
  • Installation can be a pain

Although it doesn’t have some of the smart learning features of more expensive smart thermostats, the Wyze Thermostat offers a wealth of functionality for $79. Set daily schedules, remotely adjust the temperature, or check your usage to receive basic tips on lowering your bills. All of that and more is possible with this budget device. Check out these thermostat tips to make the most of this Wyze.

wyze cam v3 review 5 of 9
John Velasco / Digital Trends

Wyze Cam v3

Added security for under $40

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Very affordable
  • Works both indoors and outdoors
  • More detail with color night vision
  • Tons of security controls
Cons
  • Integrated power cord

The Wyze Cam 3 can be used either indoors or outdoors, and although you’ll need to pay for a monthly subscription to access premium features, there’s still a lot to like about this $30 camera. Color night vision, two-way audio, HD video capture, and a mini siren make it easy to keep tabs on your home when away on vacation or out grabbing groceries.

If you don't want to pay a subscription, check out these security cameras that don't require a monthly fee.

You may have noticed that several entries on this list are from the same company — Wyze. The manufacturer has established itself as one of the most popular choices for budget smart home products, thanks to sleek designs and reliable construction. The Wyze products listed above are some of the best (and most affordable) in its catalog.

Beyond Wyze, most smart home companies offer a few budget products in their lineup. We’d recommend steering clear of unknown manufacturers you’ll find on Amazon, as these products might carry a low-price tag but are often built to low-quality standards and won’t survive long before needing to be replaced. Instead, stick to trusted companies (Wyze, Amazon, Google, Samsung, Ecobee, etc.) even if it means spending a few more bucks.

