 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Need a smart lock? This one dropped below $200 for Labor Day

By
A selection of images of the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330.
Eufy

The Labor Day deals hang on and that means there’s still time to upgrade your home with a superior smart lock for less. Right now, you can buy the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 for just $190 meaning you’re saving $90 off the usual price of $280. The 32% saving makes this one of the better smart lock deals around, but you’ll need to be quick as it’s a limited time deal. Here’s what you need to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330

Offering many of the features that the best smart locks provide, the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 is a great addition to your home. It works as a 3-in-1 security device. It has a speedy fingerprint recognition based smart lock, a 2K HD camera with an f/1.6 lens, and it works a video doorbell too.

In all, there are five different ways to unlock your door. You can do so via your fingerprint, the Eufy Security app, talking to Alexa, Google Voice Assistant, or by using the keypad. And, of course, you can always use simple good old-fashioned keys.

Thanks to the Eufy Security app, you can always see who’s at your door through the doorbell camera, but you can also manage the lock. Notifications are received any time someone calls around, and you can remotely handle access for each of those visitors. You can control who can access your home, manage users, and unlock the door from anywhere. You’re always in full control of what’s happening. It’s a great way of checking who’s home from school safely, for instance.

The Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 is super simple to install, only taking about 15 minutes without the need for drilling. It’s compatible with most standard US and Canadian deadbolt spacings. It also has a large rechargeable battery so you won’t need to keep buying batteries for it, and its generous 10,000 mAh capacity lasts plenty of time.

Usually priced at $280, the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 is currently down to $190 at Amazon as one of its limited time deals. Check it out for yourself by clicking the button below. The deal will end soon and you really don’t want to miss out.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Best Buy might have the best Labor Day washer and dryer deal already
An LG washer and dryer in a kitchen.

Now is the time for some great washer dryer deals thanks to the Labor Day sales being in full swing at major retailers like Best Buy. Today, you can buy an awesome LG 5.5 cubic feet High-Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer for $675 or an LG 7.3 cubic feet Smart Electric Dryer for the same price, with both discounted by $675 each. Effectively, that means you buy one of these and can get the other one free, setting you up nicely for all your washing needs. It’s an awesome deal, especially as it’s from such a reputable brand like LG. Here are some details about both offers.
LG 5.5-cubic-foot washer -- $674, was $1,350

LG 7.3-cubic-foot dryer -- $674, was $1,350

Read more
Best Amazon Echo deals: Save on Pop, Show, Dot, and Studio
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) on a kitchen counter.

If you're in the Amazon ecosystem and want to expand the smart home equipment you have, then you probably know that Amazon makes some of the best smart home devices on the market, and that includes everything from the best smart speakers to the best smart displays. They can do a lot of great stuff, too, most of which comes in the form of interacting with Amazon Alexa, so if you regularly rely on Alexa on a day-to-day basis, then snagging an Amazon smart device makes sense. Of course, they can be pretty pricey, which is why we've gone out and collected some of our favorite deals on various Amazon Echo deals below.

Also, if you're maybe interested in another ecosystem, you could check out these Google Nest deals instead.
Best Amazon Echo deals

Read more
Best Buy Labor Day sale: Chamberlain MyQ smart indoor security camera is $35 today
Chamberlain MyQ smart indoor home security camera deal at Best Buy -- on shelf

As part of Best Buy's Labor Day sale, there are several smart home security devices discounted, making it one of the best times to outfit and protect your home with modern surveillance gear. The Chamberlain MyQ smart indoor home security camera, for example, is down to $35 today -- saving you $5. You'll save even more with a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. It's a hard-wired smart security camera with crystal-clear 1080P full HD viewing, wide-angle vision, motion detection features, and two-way audio support -- so you can communicate with anyone in your home. Pair it with some of the other home security devices and you'll have a full system up and running in no time.

 
Why you should shop the Chamberlain MyQ smart indoor home security camera at Best Buy

Read more