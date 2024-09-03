Need a smart lock? This one dropped below $200 for Labor Day

The Labor Day deals hang on and that means there’s still time to upgrade your home with a superior smart lock for less. Right now, you can buy the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 for just $190 meaning you’re saving $90 off the usual price of $280. The 32% saving makes this one of the better smart lock deals around, but you’ll need to be quick as it’s a limited time deal. Here’s what you need to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330

Offering many of the features that the best smart locks provide, the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 is a great addition to your home. It works as a 3-in-1 security device. It has a speedy fingerprint recognition based smart lock, a 2K HD camera with an f/1.6 lens, and it works a video doorbell too.

In all, there are five different ways to unlock your door. You can do so via your fingerprint, the Eufy Security app, talking to Alexa, Google Voice Assistant, or by using the keypad. And, of course, you can always use simple good old-fashioned keys.

Thanks to the Eufy Security app, you can always see who’s at your door through the doorbell camera, but you can also manage the lock. Notifications are received any time someone calls around, and you can remotely handle access for each of those visitors. You can control who can access your home, manage users, and unlock the door from anywhere. You’re always in full control of what’s happening. It’s a great way of checking who’s home from school safely, for instance.

The Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 is super simple to install, only taking about 15 minutes without the need for drilling. It’s compatible with most standard US and Canadian deadbolt spacings. It also has a large rechargeable battery so you won’t need to keep buying batteries for it, and its generous 10,000 mAh capacity lasts plenty of time.

Usually priced at $280, the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 is currently down to $190 at Amazon as one of its limited time deals. Check it out for yourself by clicking the button below. The deal will end soon and you really don’t want to miss out.