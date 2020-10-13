Best Prime Day Smart Lock Deals 2020: The best offers

A smart lock provides added convenience because you don’t have to worry about holding onto a key everywhere you go — you can open your lock with a code, fingerprint, smartphone app, or other method. Smart locks can also enhance security through measures like tracking who’s coming and going and allowing you to give temporary access codes to your guests. If you’re in the market for a new smart lock, it’s a good idea to take advantage of Prime Day Deals, when smart lock prices drop as much as 30%. Read on to learn all about the best Prime Day smart lock deals out there.

How to choose a smart lock

Smart locks are a form of electronic lock that typically works using a keypad, touchpad, or your smartphone. You can also operate them remotely via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Most locks like the August Smart Lock can be easily installed in the space of an hour or so, replacing an existing regular lock. Not all locks are this easy though, with the likes of Schlage Sense, for instance, proving a little trickier.

Modern smart locks may come with voice assistant support, so you can speak to your lock as well as use a smartphone app to control it. However, you may need to purchase a separate hub to access this functionality. It’s worth checking out what features you’re most likely to use because you don’t want to pay for something you won’t use.

For instance, do you still need a key? Some smart locks still work with keys, while others don’t. Bear this in mind if you still want a tangible key as a backup.

If you’ve already got other smart home platforms like Ring or Nest, it can be worth investing in similar technology that syncs up nicely with your existing smart home ecosystem. It’s not essential, as most products will still co-exist happily, but it’s worth considering. Similarly, you may want to check out what Alexa or Google Home support there is, depending on what you already use most within your home.

Some locks also require an added subscription fee to get the most out of them. That’s fine if you’re willing to pay for it, but this could take a Prime Day smart lock deals bargain, and make it not so great underneath the surface.

Ultimately, the big things to consider here are functionality, ease of use, how simple it is to install, and how well the smart lock works alongside your other smart tech. Once you’ve got that figured out, you should be good to go with making a purchase.

Want to know more? We’ve made some great suggestions on the best smart locks for every scenario.

