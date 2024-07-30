This Dyson cordless vacuum deal cuts the price of the V15 by $150

Best Buy is the place to go for one of the better cordless vacuum deals right now, with a hefty $150 discount on the Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum. Usually costing $800, you can currently buy the Dyson V15 Detect Extra for $650. An ideal choice for any home that needs to contend with pet hair, here’s everything you need to know about it before you tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum

Designed with deep cleaning in mind, the Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum promises to be both powerful and intelligent. It has 100% more power than the Dyson V8 thanks to being able to spin at up to 125,000rpm. Better still, it can intelligently adapt its power according to the needs of the surface it’s vacuuming. It does so based on the debris it detects, and the LCD screen shows the total picked-up particles while you clean.

Its digital motorbar cleaner head deep cleans all floor types and de-tangles long hair and pet hair as you progress. You’ll be surprised at what it’s able to pick up that you didn’t even realize was an issue. There’s also a hair screw tool which sucks up all the hair with an anti-tangle conical brush bar doing all the hard work. The Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum also comes with seven Dyson-engineered accessories which work well in conjunction with the advanced whole-machine filtration system which traps 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns.

This is easily one of the best cordless vacuums around thanks to its power and intelligent design. If you’d prefer to be more hands-on than using one of the best robot vacuums, this is one of the best ways to do so.

The Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum normally costs $800. Right now you can buy it from Best Buy for $650, so you’re saving $150 off the regular price. Today is an ideal time to buy, so check it out now by tapping the button below. Don’t count on it staying this price for long.