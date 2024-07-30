 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Dyson cordless vacuum deal cuts the price of the V15 by $150

By
The Dyson V15 being used in someone's house.
Dyson

Best Buy is the place to go for one of the better cordless vacuum deals right now, with a hefty $150 discount on the Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum. Usually costing $800, you can currently buy the Dyson V15 Detect Extra for $650. An ideal choice for any home that needs to contend with pet hair, here’s everything you need to know about it before you tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum

Designed with deep cleaning in mind, the Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum promises to be both powerful and intelligent. It has 100% more power than the Dyson V8 thanks to being able to spin at up to 125,000rpm. Better still, it can intelligently adapt its power according to the needs of the surface it’s vacuuming. It does so based on the debris it detects, and the LCD screen shows the total picked-up particles while you clean.

Its digital motorbar cleaner head deep cleans all floor types and de-tangles long hair and pet hair as you progress. You’ll be surprised at what it’s able to pick up that you didn’t even realize was an issue. There’s also a hair screw tool which sucks up all the hair with an anti-tangle conical brush bar doing all the hard work. The Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum also comes with seven Dyson-engineered accessories which work well in conjunction with the advanced whole-machine filtration system which traps 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns.

This is easily one of the best cordless vacuums around thanks to its power and intelligent design. If you’d prefer to be more hands-on than using one of the best robot vacuums, this is one of the best ways to do so.

The Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum normally costs $800. Right now you can buy it from Best Buy for $650, so you’re saving $150 off the regular price. Today is an ideal time to buy, so check it out now by tapping the button below. Don’t count on it staying this price for long.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Prime Day Smart Lock deals: Philips, Yale, Schlage, more
A hand near the Eufy Smart Lock C220.

If you're the type of person who is constantly worrying about losing your keys or potentially loaning them out to guests or friends, then going with a smart lock is probably the smart thing to do. While it is true that Prime Day is over and most Prime Day deals are finished, there are still a few great deals floating around that are worth picking up. That's why we've gone out and collected some of our favorite deals on smart locks on Amazon that we can find, and hopefully, you'll still find a great deal that fits your needs.
Best Prime Day smart lock deals

Want to get straight into checking out the best Prime Day smart lock deals? We’ve got everything you need to buy below. We’ve tracked down all the best deals currently available so you can save big on some major brands. Be quick as some of these are likely to be time limited so you won’t want to miss out on the savings.

Read more
Best Prime Day Robot Vacuum deals still available: Roomba, Eufy and more
The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum cleaning the floor.

Prime Day deals are mostly over for 2024. The official shopping holiday is over, but some deals are still around. If you're looking for something cheap, check out Prime Day cordless vacuum deals, but if you're feeling a little lazy about getting dust and crumbs off the floor, one of the best ways to solve your problem is with these Prime Day robot vacuum deals, including Roomba Prime Day deals. We've found a wide variety of your favorite robot vacuums, including Eufy, iRobot, Shark and more. And, if you want to get extra lazy, be sure to check out EcoVacs Prime Day deals, too, as the company makes everything from robot vacuums to robot window cleaners. Also, don't forget to check out the Best Buy Prime Day deals and Walmart Prime Day deals since Amazon isn't the only one dropping prices.

 

Read more
Best Dyson Prime Day deals: vacuums, fans, hair care on sale
Someone using the Dyson V8 Origin Plus cordless vacuum.

Prime Day may be over, but there are still some Prime Day deals available. And while they may not be as impressive as they were during the event itself, Prime Day Dyson deals still have some savings to offer. This is great news if the Prime Day Roomba deals or Prime Day Shark deals aren't working out for you, or if you'd prefer to bypass Prime Day robot vacuum deals altogether and take care of the vacuuming yourself. Dyson is a great brand to do so with, and it has other great household devices to consider. Its forward thinking designs and technology are highly sought after, so it's rare to find substantial Dyson deals. But we've got all of the Dyson Prime Day deals left over from the sale below, so read onward and grab yourself some savings.
Best Dyson cordless vacuum Prime Day deals
Snapping up one of the best cordless vacuum is a smart move for anyone keen to keep their home clean and tidy with the minimum amount of hassle. In particular, these Dyson cordless vacuum Prime Day deals are truly worth your time as the brand makes devices with powerful suction and features dedicated to pulling up hair like nothing else. Dyson cordless vacuums can be expensive but they’re a worthy investment as they’re built to last and work fantastically. Here are all the best Dyson cordless vacuum Prime Day deals currently available, for those who prefer Prime Day cordless vacuum deals over Prime Day robot vacuum deals.

Dyson V8 cordless vacuum --
Dyson V8 Animal cordless vacuum --
Dyson V12 Detect Slim+ cordless vacuum --
Dyson Outsize cordless vacuum --
Dyson V11 Animal cordless vacuum --

Read more