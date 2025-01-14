Save up to 43% with this Ecoflow generator solar panel combo

Portable power isn’t to be taken lightly. When you’re stranded with a flat tire or deep in the wilderness for a weekend away, a generator or power bank is a must for keeping phones, flashlights, and other essentials juiced up. And when you pair one of these charging stations with portable solar panels, you really won’t have to worry about power depleting unexpectedly.

We see a decent amount of portable power station deals roll through. Still, this one offer stopped us in our tracks: For a limited time, when you order the Ecoflow Delta 2 Portable Power Station with 100W Solar Panels on Amazon, you’ll get one free item when you spend over $2,000 on your total purchase (terms and conditions apply).

Why you should buy the Ecoflow Delta 2 Portable Power Station

The Delta 2 power station outputs up to 1800W and features an optimized design that allows for up to 3,000 charge cycles. Featuring up to 15 outlets, you’ll have numerous AC, USB-C, and USB-A connections to work with, along with the ability to charge multiple devices at the same time. While the system can be recharged via AC, the 100W solar panels are able to charge the power station in as little as five hours.

You’ll also be able to connect additional batteries to add even more longevity to your connected appliances and other gear. This bodes particularly well for those planning on taking advantage of the $2,000+ or $3,500+ promo attached to the Delta 2 at this time. There’s a ton of great Ecoflow add-ons to choose from, too!

Purchase the Ecoflow Delta 2 Portable Power Station on Amazon and get a free Ecoflow gift when you spend more than $2,000.