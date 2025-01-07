The Jackery Explorer 3000v2 is a bigger, better solar generator and power bank

Jackery is one of the foremost names in the power industry, with a huge array of products that cover everything from solar generators to home backup batteries. At CES 2025, Jackery announced the Explorer 3000v2, an absolute monster of a battery bank with 3,000Wh capacity and an output of up to 3,600W. Why does that matter? Well, this portable gadget has enough juice to power appliances with higher energy demands like refrigerators, water pumps, and — possibly most importantly — coffee machines. More than that, though, it can keep your gear charged up both at home or on a camping (make that glamping) trip.

The Explorer 3000v2 is a rugged little generator, capable of operating at temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit, as high as 185 degrees Fahrenheit, and standing up to rough conditions. Want to haul it to Burning Man in the desert? No problem. Need it to power a space heater in a ski chalet in Telluride? Check.

And you can use it at home. Just because it has extensive outdoor applications doesn’t mean it can’t work for gamers or creative professionals, too. The Explorer 3000v2 can work as an uninterruptible power supply, kicking in under 20 milliseconds if household power is lost. In other words, your desktop won’t shut itself off if the power goes out, at least for long enough to save your work and close the application down properly.

Jackery’s ChargeShield2.0 technology helps prolong the life of the generator’s battery banks by optimizing incoming and outgoing charge as well as enforcing other safety features that prevent overheating. Think of how your phone only charges to 80% and then slowly charges the rest of the way. While not exactly the same, it’s a similar concept.

Some appliances — hair dryers, microwaves, toasters, etc. — draw a larger amount of power when they start up before dropping to their lower wattage. This generator is capable of keeping up with them, unlike those with lower energy outputs.

The Explorer 3000v2 is one of the lightest generators in its weight class, but it’s still pretty hefty at around 60 pounds. It’s not something you’ll want to carry far in your arms; you’ll tire quickly trying to lug it too far. While solar charging is slower than AC charging, if you connect the maximum number of solar inputs to the Explorer 3000v2, it’s nearly on-par for speed.

This solar generator is a fantastic option for backup power in an emergency or simply for a little bit of added convenience in your day to day life.