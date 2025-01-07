 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

The Jackery Explorer 3000v2 is a bigger, better solar generator and power bank

By
jackery explorer 3000v2 bigger better solar generator
Jackery
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 6 minutes ago

Jackery is one of the foremost names in the power industry, with a huge array of products that cover everything from solar generators to home backup batteries. At CES 2025, Jackery announced the Explorer 3000v2, an absolute monster of a battery bank with 3,000Wh capacity and an output of up to 3,600W. Why does that matter? Well, this portable gadget has enough juice to power appliances with higher energy demands like refrigerators, water pumps, and — possibly most importantly — coffee machines. More than that, though, it can keep your gear charged up both at home or on a camping (make that glamping) trip.

CES Brand Spotlight Banner
Digital Trends received compensation for considering coverage of these products. The brand had no input on the editorial content and did not influence the coverage.

The Explorer 3000v2 is a rugged little generator, capable of operating at temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit, as high as 185 degrees Fahrenheit, and standing up to rough conditions. Want to haul it to Burning Man in the desert? No problem. Need it to power a space heater in a ski chalet in Telluride? Check.

Recommended Videos

And you can use it at home. Just because it has extensive outdoor applications doesn’t mean it can’t work for gamers or creative professionals, too. The Explorer 3000v2 can work as an uninterruptible power supply, kicking in under 20 milliseconds if household power is lost. In other words, your desktop won’t shut itself off if the power goes out, at least for long enough to save your work and close the application down properly.

The Jackery 3000v2 is a powerful generator and battery bank that's portable enough to go anywhere.
Jackery 3000v2 Jackery

Jackery’s ChargeShield2.0 technology helps prolong the life of the generator’s battery banks by optimizing incoming and outgoing charge as well as enforcing other safety features that prevent overheating. Think of how your phone only charges to 80% and then slowly charges the rest of the way. While not exactly the same, it’s a similar concept.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Some appliances — hair dryers, microwaves, toasters, etc. — draw a larger amount of power when they start up before dropping to their lower wattage. This generator is capable of keeping up with them, unlike those with lower energy outputs.

The Explorer 3000v2 is one of the lightest generators in its weight class, but it’s still pretty hefty at around 60 pounds. It’s not something you’ll want to carry far in your arms; you’ll tire quickly trying to lug it too far. While solar charging is slower than AC charging, if you connect the maximum number of solar inputs to the Explorer 3000v2, it’s nearly on-par for speed.

This solar generator is a fantastic option for backup power in an emergency or simply for a little bit of added convenience in your day to day life.

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
This solar-powered security camera is $90 off at Walmart today
The Anran 2K Security Camera.

You can’t put a premium on peace of mind, and fortunately, most home security devices are cheaper and easier to install than ever before. This is also a part of the consumer tech marketplace that sees constant ingenuity, resulting in products like the one we’re about to throw the spotlight on:

Right now, when you purchase the Anran 2K Security Camera at Walmart, you’ll only pay $80. At full price, this model sells for $170.

Read more
Lymow shows off robotic lawn mower with mulching blades, tracked treads at CES
The Lymow One cutting through grass.

Lymow is hoping to shake up the robotic lawn mower industry later this year with the Lymow One -- an upcoming mower equipped with mulching blades and unique tracked treads. The team’s goal is to “fully replace traditional mowers,” making your lawn maintenance routine easier than ever before. The Lymow One was on full display at CES 2025, and it boasts an impressive list of stats that make it a smart home gadget to watch ahead of its launch in April.

One of the most exciting aspects of the Lymow One is its mowing deck, which houses professional-grade mulching blades. These are common on ride-on and traditional lawnmowers and should provide a better cut than the metal sheet swing blades found on many other robotic lawn mowers. The two blades are powered by a brushless motor capable of a peak output of 1,200 watts (spinning them at 6,000 RPM and cutting at a width of 16 inches). In other words, it should have no problem cutting through even the most overgrown of backyards.

Read more
This app turns your Apple Watch into a Mac and smart home gesture hub
Wow Mouse app for Mac click and gesture control.

Just about a year ago, a startup named DoublePoint launched a gesture control app that lets smartwatch users control phones, tablets, and headsets, among other devices. The Apple Watch has finally received its own version.

In the lead-up to CES 2025, Doublepoint introduced the WowMouse app for Apple Watch, which boasts a few algorithmic refinements and a partnership with Bosch. The app’s Android version has already raked in over 100,000 downloads, says the company.

Read more