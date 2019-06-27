Digital Trends
Smart Home

Prepare for Prime Day with our price predictions for Echo, other Amazon devices

Bruce Brown
By

The better prepared you are when Amazon Prime Day 2019 kicks off on July 15, the more likely you’ll be able to find and take advantage of the best discounts, deals, and bundles. With literally millions of products marked down for the 48-hour Prime Day event, plus the hundreds of other retailers that are hosting aggressive sales during the same period, lack of preparation could be costly.

We don’t have insider pricing knowledge for Prime Day 2019, nor do we use a Magic 8 ball to predict likely sale prices of popular products. We have, however, been busy tracking prices of what will surely be some of the most popular products during Prime Day. We’ve paid particular attention to Amazon’s own branded smart home devices and products because the retail giant has a history of offering deep price cuts on Echo, Fire TV, Ring, and Kindle devices in particular.

We also looked back in time to check Amazon device price levels, but only for 12 months. Digital products and devices are frequently updated and refreshed with new features and better performance, so looking back more than a year for price comparisons wouldn’t necessarily be enlightening. We did, however, check our archives to find the prices of many of Amazon’s most popular products then and now during Prime Day 2018 and Black Friday 2018.

Amazon device prices then and now

The following table represents what we’re sure will be some of Amazon’s hottest-selling products during Prime Day 2019. The product names in the left column are live links so that you can check current pricing yourself. The prices in the middle column represent the lowest single product prices we found for last year’s big sales events. These prices don’t include the extra savings you’ll find when Amazon bundles multiple units of the same device or products that work together.

Product  2018 Prime Day
and Black Friday best price		 Today’s Price
Echo Dot $24 $50
Echo $69 $100
Echo Show $130 $230
Ring Video Doorbell 2 $139 $199
Ring Spotlight Camera Battery $140 $199
Ring Alarm 5-piece Kit $169 $199
Cloud Cam $60 $90
Fire HD 8 Tablet $50 $80
Fire HD 10 Tablet $100 $150
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $20 $40
Fire TV Cube $60 $120
Fire TV Recast 500GB 75 Hours $180 $230
Kindle Paperwhite $80 $130

Price predictions for Amazon brand smart home devices

We believe you will find the best deals on Amazon’s gateway smart home products and on device bundles. During the past year, Amazon frequently bundled a free Echo Dot with other smart home products for no additional charge. The Dot is Amazon’s lowest-cost smart speaker and can control a raft of other devices and device families. Want to buy a smart alarm system, outdoor security lighting, or a video doorbell? You can use an Echo Dot to control, manage, and check the status of any of those systems. When Amazon adds a free Echo Dot to sweeten a deal, you win.

We suspect Amazon will cut the Echo Dot’s single-unit price below $30. Amazon sold out of Dots priced at $24 during Black Friday, so the company may decide to hold the line at $30, but we don’t think that will happen.

Also, since smart home platforms benefit when users have many devices in their homes, look for deals with multiple devices. We’ll be surprised but not shocked if we see a $100 deal for five Echo Dots. Amazon runs sales for multiple Echo Shows and Fire HD 8 Tablets most of the time, so we expect to see those as well. Multiple-unit bundling doesn’t make as much sense for smart alarms, security lights, or Fire TV products, but tablets, smart speakers, and smart displays are prime candidates for those kind of deals.

Amazon doesn’t give advance notice about new versions of existing products or brand-new products, but in recent years, it has introduced new devices in August and September. If there are new products in the pipeline, and if Amazon has a deep inventory of earlier products that will be replaced, we may see some surprisingly low prices on select devices for Prime Day.

If you’re planning to make major purchases during this year’s Prime Day event from Amazon or other merchants, do your research in advance. When you know exactly which product or products will meet your needs and the right price points for your budget, that’s the best preparation you can make.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Predictions for July 15 and the best deals now
Up Next

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Predictions for July 15 and the best deals now
Anker Eufy RoboVac 11S Max review
Product Review

Anker’s latest entry is the budget robovac you've been waiting for

The Eufy RoboVac 11S Max offers basic, automated cleaning on a budget, with a boost in performance over its predecessor. There are smarter, more sophisticated robot vacuums around, but at just $249, few offer such value.
Posted By Terry Walsh
Garden-apps-feature-image11
Mobile

The best gardening apps help you watch your garden grow

It takes work, commitment, and smarts to cultivate a beautiful garden or grow your own food, so you need all the help you can get. The best gardening apps can identify plants and pests and assist with garden care and planting schedules.
Posted By Jackie Dove
walmart preps 50 a year shipping service to take on amazon prime
Deals

Walmart, Target, and other retailers compete with Amazon’s 48 hour Prime Day

When the news dropped that Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sales extravaganza begins July 15 and lasts 48 hours through July 16, competitors had no choice but to respond. Online retailers will either compete or fall behind.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals for June 2019

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
how to delete and recover photos in android 41146717 man eating breakfast bed whilst using mobile phone
Smart Home

The best adjustable beds for every need, from back pain to binge watching

Check out the best adjustable mattresses for picking the right angles for both your head and your feet. Sleep better, avoid pain, and enjoy the high tech options today's adjustable beds have, like massage features, USB ports, and more.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
black decker air fryer amazon deal
Deals

Amazon slashes 47% off of this Air Fryer so you can eat cleaner this summer

Prepare crispy and healthy meals for your friends and family using the Black & Decker Purify 2-Liter Air Fryer (HF110SBD). It usually rings in at $149, but with Amazon’s hefty discount, you can get one for only $70.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon prime day 2019 date announced and best deals so far
Deals

Prime Day 2019 starts on July 15: Here are the best Amazon deals so far

Amazon Prime Day will span 48 hours this year, with the best deals beginning as early as first thing Monday, July 15, and running through July 16. This is the longest Amazon Prime Day ever.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
google home tips and tricks top
Smart Home

OK Google, what else can you do? The best tips and tricks for Google Home

The Home functions in a similar fashion to its main competitor, the Amazon Echo, but has the added benefit of select Google services. Here are few tips to help you make the most of the newfangled device.
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Predictions for July 15 and the best deals now

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon products fathers day sale cloud cam 3 pack
Deals

Amazon cuts sweet deals on smart home devices in advance of Prime Day

Now that we know Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs through July 16, we've begun our search for teaser deals leading up to the event. Amazon uses its smart home device brands to build excitement for Prime Day.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ebay paypal adyen hq
Deals

If Amazon crashes again on Prime Day, eBay has your back

Remember how Amazon's site crashed at the start of Prime Day last year? Well, in a tongue-in-cheek marketing stunt, eBay says it'll add a slew of extra bargains to its own sale if another outage occurs on Prime Day on July 15.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
gatebox line clova ai news and
Mobile

New A.I. and voice synthesis makes Gatebox your cutest, cleverest digital pal

The concept of living at home with a friendly, intelligent digital character is almost a reality, due to a partnership between Line, the popular messaging app, and Gatebox, a cult Japanese artificial intelligence company.
Posted By Andy Boxall
amazon slashes the price of eufy boostiq 11s robot vacuum in pre prime day sale robovac 2
Smart Home

Amazon drops price of the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S ahead of Prime Day

As predicted, Amazon has begun to feed Prime Day 2019 fever with exciting deals leading up to the July 15 and 16 monster sales event. Today's 24-hour sale of the highly-rated Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is a price drop we can't resist.
Posted By Bruce Brown
reconditioned lg portable air conditioner walmart deal ac featured
Deals

Walmart takes $90 off this reconditioned LG portable air conditioner

Traditional ACs are often expensive and inflexible, leading many shoppers to opt for portable air conditioners. Walmart is offering reconditioned LG 8,000 portable ACs for just $209 each.
Posted By William Hank