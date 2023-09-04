 Skip to main content
Don’t miss this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Labor Day deal (save $1120)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the brand’s latest flagship foldable smartphone, is already on sale from Samsung’s Labor Day sales at up to $1,120 off. The first component of the discount is a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB, so instead of $1,920, you’ll only have to pay $1,800 for savings of $120, but the catch is that the price cut only applies to a couple of color options for the unlocked version of the device — Phantom Black and Icy Blue.

You can also get up to $1,000 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5’s purchase price if you trade in your current smartphone. The devices that Samsung will accept for the maximum trade-in value are the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, and Google Pixel Fold. By exchanging any of these devices, you’ll be able to get a total discount of $1,120 for the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, so you’ll only have to pay $800. The free storage upgrade and the elevated trade-in values may not last beyond Labor Day, so you better hurry up with your purchase if you want to take advantage of the offer.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 was just released less than a month ago following a highly anticipated announcement in the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. However, it’s already gathered plenty of attention, and has claimed its spot in our roundup of the best phones as the best foldable phone. This has a lot to do with the improvements from its predecessor. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 versus Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comparison, the upgrades that we highlighted in the new model include a thinner and lighter design, a new Flex Hinge that allows the device to completely close, a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and improved battery efficiency.

Other important features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 are its 7.6-inch main screen and 6.2-inch cover screen, both of which are AMOLED 2X display with refresh rates that can hit 120Hz; an IPX8 rating for water resistance; and Android 13 with Samsung’s OneUI 5.1.1 pre-installed. For cameras, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is equipped with a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, a 10MP cover screen camera, and a 4MP under-display camera.

In one of the most unexpected phone deals for Labor Day, you can purchase the 512GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for as low as $800 from Samsung instead of $1,920, following a free storage upgrade worth $120 and a maximum trade-in value of $1,000. You’ll need to proceed with the transaction right now though, because we’re expecting that these offers for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 won’t last long.

